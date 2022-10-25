Read full article on original website
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of the House of the Dragon. The premiere season of House of the Dragon began and ended with a grisly, gory, and nightmarish birth scene. In the first episode, we bore witness to a birth so gruesome that many viewers felt rightfully outraged, questioning the necessity of the sequence. But in the context of what is to come, Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) brutal death foreshadows Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Laena’s (Nanna Blondell) battle for agency in a patriarchal order asking them to sacrifice their bodies to produce heirs. The season’s several birth sequences illuminate the painful reality of the dangerous fight for control that took place in the home, each depicting the war birth rages on the body with the brutality typically reserved for battle scenes. While we have long seen the bravery and bloodshed of men in combat, these scenes shed light on the battle we don’t see on screen as often.
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
With AMC's epic series The Walking Dead coming to its eleventh season finale this November, a lot of fans will be saying goodbye to characters and a universe we've known for almost 20 years. The news is bittersweet, as all good things must end, but the network isn't dropping us cold-turkey. There are a number of spinoffs branching off from the flagship's finale, with one in particular that viewers have been anxious to learn more about since July. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the emotional final panel for this original cast was noticeably missing two of the show's central faces, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira who portray Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively. Before the panel was up, the two made a surprise appearance and brought with them some hopeful news: they're working on a Rick and Michonne miniseries that would bring their characters some well-deserved closure. During an interview with Self, Gurira is now announcing that she will be a co-creator for the show, which she calls a "prestige miniseries."
The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor.Andor is the boost of energy that the Star Wars saga needed. While many of Disney’s Star Wars projects have been terrific, including The Last Jedi and the final season of The Clone Wars, the franchise is catering to a select fanbase that is only interested in seeing how the stories fit together within the canon. There’s nothing wrong with fan service if it’s for the sake of a good story, but a surprising cameo isn’t going to make something age very well.
Ghosts is a consistent delight, but yet again, the series proves to be the ultimate Halloween treat with “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past.”. This time around, the ghosts are a little more willing to embrace the holiday via Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) attempt at throwing a Halloween party. When that party turns out to be a major dud, Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) think they’ve found the perfect way to liven things up — a séance. After all, they’ve got a house filled with ghosts, some with abilities that can make their guests believe they’re actually communicating with lost spirits.
Over the years, the world has faced its fair share of unsolved mysteries. From the identity of the infamous Zodiac Killer, which has spawned books, films, and other media theorizing about whom the man behind the notorious San Francisco killings was, to the eerie and suspicious death of the unknown man at the center of the Tamám Shud case, head-scratching happenings have led law enforcement and armchair detectives to continuously pick apart cases piece by piece — often leading to more questions than answers.
Now that we’ve had time to mull over some events from Cobra Kai Season 5, the time has come to start looking forward to the upcoming storylines from Season 6. Even though Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that the new season is happening, both fans and the cast are confident, since the series has performed well ever since it first switched to the streamer. In an interview to Collider, series star Ralph Macchio talked a little about where we are in terms of production and what he hopes Season 6 will achieve.
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon Season 1 has come with its share of emotional roller coasters. From time jumps, to actor changes, to gruesome birth scenes and toxic family drama, the Game of Thrones spin-off wastes no time pulling in its viewers. Nonetheless, one of the greatest emotional roller coasters comes in two separate scenes from three different characters and two dragons.
While you might not know Jayme Lawson’s name, you know her work — or you will. You saw her play the new mayor in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Then there were her turns as a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady and as one of John Boyega’s wives in The Woman King. She also starred in Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor and will do the same in Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline.
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jennette McCurdy's memoir.
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.HBO’s highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon came to a (literally) fiery conclusion with the epic season one finale “The Black Queen.” While the first season certainly took its time in three distinct time jumps spelling out the history of the Targaryen lineage, it looks like the Dance of Dragons that we’ve heard so much about is finally coming to fruition. With Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Emma d’Arcy) united in Dragonstone against the newly crowned King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) in King’s Landing, it looks like war has come to Westeros once more.
Editor's Note: The following includes Tales of the Jedi Episode 5 spoilers.Tales of the Jedi tells the story of Ahsoka throughout different times of her life. One of which takes place during the events of Star Wars: Clone Wars. The story in Episode 5, "Practice Makes Perfect," highlights the dynamic between padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and her master Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), as he pushes Ahsoka to be better than her peers. This seemingly inconsequential event in her life is given importance by knowing the end of the story. This short episode explains how Ahsoka could survive Order 66 when so many better-trained Jedi did not. Ultimately, it is because of Anakin that Ahsoka lived, even though he fought against her in the war.
Dolly Parton Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won’t Be Touring Anymore
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Will Be Three Hours Plus In Run-Time, But Final Length Still Undetermined
Get ready for a long sit when viewing James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Sources indicate the film will clock in at more than three hours, but no exact final run-time has been decided. Disney has provided no comment, but Cameron has publicly said it is a long movie. The sequel is scheduled to open in North America Dec. 16, some 13 years after the stunning original film bowed. It is still No. 1 in total box office receipts. The original was two hours and 41 minutes. News of the run-time began leaking when the film was rated PG-13. The...
House of the Dragon finale took a lot away from Rhaenyra and turned her into the Black Queen. While episode 9 was all about Alicent’s reaction to King Viserys’ death, the finale was about Rhaenyra’s, and it's not only that she lost her father but also her throne and her children. In a new featurette, actor Emma D’Arcy, co-showrunners Miguel Sapochnik, and Ryan Condal along with director Gerg Yaitanes discuss the Princess’ mindset in the finale episode.
During this year's seasonal hiatus, Saturday Night Live fans were surprised multiple times by news of long and short-time cast members exiting the late-night sketch comedy show. One of the actors that took part in this “mass SNL exodus” was Melissa Villaseñor, who had been on the show for six seasons and was already considered a major player, featured in several sketches per episode. In an interview with The Daily Beast’s Last Laugh podcast, the comedian opened up and revealed her reasons for leaving the NBC flagship show behind.
In a recent interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio had the chance to discuss his recently released memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid & Me! While the interview focused mainly on the book, we were not going to come away from a discussion with Macchio without asking him to provide some insight on the future of the beloved Netflix series, specifically the possibility of a sixth season. While nothing has been confirmed, he did say that he feels there is a "high confidence" that the story of Danny, Johnny, and the rest of the cast of characters will have a new chapter.
