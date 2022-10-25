Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Related
abc27.com
York man sentenced to 1-5 years; to pay $80K in restitution for theft, resale operation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.
lebtown.com
$1.75 million settlement over death of Andy Dzwonchyk finalized in county court
A settlement with the estate of Andy Dzwonchyk over the fatal shooting of Dzwonchyk by a Pennsylvania state trooper was finalized Thursday in Lebanon County Court. The Dzwonchyk estate received $1.75 million in the civil lawsuit filed by the Philadelphia civil rights law firm Kairys, Rudovsky, Messing and Feinberg over the November 2021 shooting of Dzwonchyk by Trooper Jay Splain.
local21news.com
Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
Harrisburg police arrest man charged with attempted homicide in kidnapping of kids
Harrisburg police on Friday arrested a man suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend and her two boys and threatening to kill them the day before, Harrisburg city officials announced. Police had been looking for Kenneth D. Smiley, 39, since early Thursday after they say he broke into her apartment with a...
iheart.com
Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg
>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
Lancaster County woman sentenced after admitting to theft of government funds
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced a Lancaster County woman today for theft of government funds. Sally Schrom, 67, of Mountville, was sentenced for collecting her deceased aunt's benefits. Following her aunt’s death in April 2017, Schrom admitted she...
Alleged Harrisburg kidnapper at large, facing attempted homicide charges after boys taken
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for two boys who were last seen in Harrisburg. That Amber Alert was canceled shortly before 9 a.m. when police said the children were located safe. Police were searching for a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy who were forced into a […]
WNEP-TV 16
Man wanted after allegedly abducting children in Harrisburg
Police are searching for a man accused of abducting two children in Harrisburg on Thursday morning, forcing an Amber Alert to be issued. Kenneth Smiley, 39, is wanted for attempted homicide, burglary, kidnapping, strangulation, and terroristic threats, and other related charges. Authorities also say he is an absconder from Pa. State Parole.
Chambersburg Man Wanted For 'Corruption Of Minors,' Police Say
A 32-year-old Chambersburg man is wanted for corrupting of minors, area police say. Eric Gene Ebersole has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, police say. Additional information was not available when Daily Voice reached out to authorities on Friday, Oct. 28. Anyone with information...
abc27.com
Two charged in Berks County homicide investigation
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged after a homicide investigation in Berks County. According to Reading Police, Andre Davis and Michael Williams were charged in connection to the shooting death of Bruce Sellers on September 11, 2022. Police say Davis was arrested on October 20 and...
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman sentenced for taking dead relative’s military, retirement benefits
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing government funds issued to a deceased relative. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Sally Schrom was sentenced to two years of probation, including six months of home detention. Schrom,...
WFMZ-TV Online
US Marshals bust Berks man in connection with homicide
READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month. U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police. The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and...
Cumberland County man gets 18 to 36 month prison term in overdose case
A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.
Update: Harrisburg children found safe
UPDATE: 10/27/22 9:04 a.m.: Ammon Long and Ezekial Long, the children who were reported missing by state police, have been located and are safe, state police report. The Amber Alert previously issued has been canceled. ___________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long,...
Harrisburg man strangled, suffocated boy before forcing kids, mom into car at knifepoint: police
Kenneth Smiley broke into his girlfriend’s Harrisburg apartment with a knife early Thursday, threatened her and her two sons and strangled the younger boy before kidnapping them all, according to court documents. Smiley, 39, also tried to suffocate the 4-year-old boy, who is his son, the records said. He...
Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined
Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
abc27.com
Contractor gets Harrisburg parking ticket for trailer: “I thought it was unfair”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Glenn Hickey has been a contractor for 12 years and does a lot of work in the city of Harrisburg. He says he has parked this truck and 16 foot box trailer trailer on Forester Street many times when he is working in the city and always pays for parking, but last week when he came back out to his truck he got a surprise.
Dauphin County midget football president accused of stealing $22K in league funds
The former president of a Susquehanna Township midget football league has been charged with spending nearly $22,000 in league funds on personal purchases, court documents said. Tracy Latham, 36, of Harrisburg, was president of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association from January 2022 until his resignation Oct. 17, according to...
York County 18-Year-Old Will Donate Organs Following Deadly Strike By Maryland Driver
A community had been rallying for York County teen Dylan Flickinger after he was struck by a Maryland driver and seriously hurt, but on Thursday, Oct. 27, he was pronounced deceased by the York County coroner's office, as stated in a release on Friday, Oct. 28. The 18-year-old Hanover resident...
Comments / 1