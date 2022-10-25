ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

York man sentenced to 1-5 years; to pay $80K in restitution for theft, resale operation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

$1.75 million settlement over death of Andy Dzwonchyk finalized in county court

A settlement with the estate of Andy Dzwonchyk over the fatal shooting of Dzwonchyk by a Pennsylvania state trooper was finalized Thursday in Lebanon County Court. The Dzwonchyk estate received $1.75 million in the civil lawsuit filed by the Philadelphia civil rights law firm Kairys, Rudovsky, Messing and Feinberg over the November 2021 shooting of Dzwonchyk by Trooper Jay Splain.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg

>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
HARRISBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Man wanted after allegedly abducting children in Harrisburg

Police are searching for a man accused of abducting two children in Harrisburg on Thursday morning, forcing an Amber Alert to be issued. Kenneth Smiley, 39, is wanted for attempted homicide, burglary, kidnapping, strangulation, and terroristic threats, and other related charges. Authorities also say he is an absconder from Pa. State Parole.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two charged in Berks County homicide investigation

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged after a homicide investigation in Berks County. According to Reading Police, Andre Davis and Michael Williams were charged in connection to the shooting death of Bruce Sellers on September 11, 2022. Police say Davis was arrested on October 20 and...
FOX 43

Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

US Marshals bust Berks man in connection with homicide

READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month. U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police. The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man gets 18 to 36 month prison term in overdose case

A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Update: Harrisburg children found safe

UPDATE: 10/27/22 9:04 a.m.: Ammon Long and Ezekial Long, the children who were reported missing by state police, have been located and are safe, state police report. The Amber Alert previously issued has been canceled. ___________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined

Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

