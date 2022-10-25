Read full article on original website
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Avatar 2’s Stephen Lang Explains Why The Sequel Is So ‘Gorgeous’
Stephen Lang discusses what makes Avatar 2 so beautiful in the months before the film's release
All-Time Favorite Monster Movies
Monster movies are a great way to get your adrenaline pumping. Godzilla is on the loose in Tokyo, Japan.Image by Dylan Gonzales from Pixabay. These monster movies feature some of the most iconic creatures in film history and will keep you on the edge of your seat. From Godzilla to King Kong, these movies have defined the genre.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Tim Burton says he's 'done' making Disney films and compared the process to a 'horrible big circus'
The director also revealed he would never make a Marvel film, telling Deadline, "l can't deal with a multi-universe."
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
‘1923’ Release Date: When Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Arrives on Paramount+
Paramount+ has announced Taylor Sheridan‘s 1923 release date, confirming that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren‘s Yellowstone universe debut will arrive before the year is up. 1923, the next installment of the Yellowstone origin story, will debut on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada....
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
"Terrifier 2" is as graphic as you've heard, but what may get lost in the stories of audience queasiness is the genuine horror and macabre humor in the film.
Latest Horror News: Blumhouse boss reveals jaw-dropping Halloween costume as HBO Max gets ready to remove an iconic genre franchise
Happy Friday, genre junkies! The time is finally upon us, although it truthfully feels like it happened far too quickly. Yes, at last, Halloween weekend is here! Ghouls, goblins, mummies, and monsters from all around the nation will be bobbing for apples, entering in costume contests, and downing various amounts of shots to celebrate one of the scariest (and best) times of the year. With that being said, Halloween would fail to seem as significant without the inclusion of We Got This Covered’s daily horror roundup, which continues to keep all of you updated on the latest bulletins in the spooky streamline. The last 24 hours have been headline-worthy for news, as Blumhouse has graced fans with its annual Halloween party while HBO Max is abandoning an iconic horror franchise.
'Venom 3' Director Is Reportedly Writer Kelly Marcel
The director for Venom 3, which was confirmed by Sony back in April, will be Kelly Marcel, a writer and producer from the first two installments, Deadline reported Friday. Tom Hardy will star again in this movie, after posting a cryptic shot of the script on Instagram in June. The script, according to his post, shows the story is by Hardy and Marcel, with Marcel writing. There's no word yet on a plot or a release date for the third Venom movie.
From 'M3GAN' to 'The Social Network': 10 Great Movie Trailers That Feature Ominous Versions of Popular Songs
Movie trailers are an essential part of movie marketing. It has to capture viewers' interest, or no one will turn up to the theaters (or bother clicking on their streaming platforms). With that in mind, producers and editors usually pair new releases with existing popular music that has been around longer to tap into the audiences' memory. However, not all popular songs blend well with the movies. Thus, dark versions of popular songs are matched with movie trailers.
Joker 2 Not In New DC Universe, Batman 2 Still Years Away
It sounds like Joker: Folie à Deux won't be a part of any connected DC film universe the newly instated James Gunn might oversee. Yesterday, October 25, it was announced that Gunn would co-lead DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, which will include things like DCEU movies, shows, and cartoons. However, the sequel to the 2019 box office hit Joker will exist outside of that, according to the report from Variety announcing the news.
How 'Tomorrowland,' 'Big Hero 6,' and 'Wall-E' Exemplify the Optimism of Disney Sci-Fi
The Disney approach to sci-fi can be best illustrated by the Tomorrowland section of Disneyland. Among the many other realms of fantasy and escapism that the park indulges in and amidst its Space Mountains, Astro Blasters and hotly popular churro stands, the original conceit of Tomorrowland asks visitors to hypothesize and look forward to the great big beautiful tomorrow that lies ahead of them. This reflects Walt Disney's own efforts to push for exploration and innovation in creative technologies to build a better world decade by decade. From the Carousel of Progress to the initial vision of EPCOT as a futurist wonderland, Walt built the Disney company’s view of the future as something to welcome and strive for through technology.
A ‘Twister’ Sequel Is Coming 26 Years After The Original Movie Premiered
It has truly been the year of sequels. After the success of highly-anticipated films such as Hocus Pocus 2, fans can look forward to yet another sequel. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on Twisters, the sequel to Twister, which premiered in 1996. The original film starred Helen Hunt...
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is going to kidnap Kevin Bacon (trailer)
Marvel Studios releases the first trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."
How to Watch 'Run Sweetheart Run'
We've all likely been on bad dates. Most are so boring they are forgotten the next day. Some are so terrible they must be shared with friends as cautionary tales. And then there are those nightmarish enough that they become the stuff of horror movies. In Run Sweetheart Run, Cherie, an executive secretary and single mom played by Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels) agrees to go on a blind date set up by her doting boss (Clark Gregg). After a romantic dinner, Cherie’s charming date Ethan (Pilou Asbæk) invites Cherie to his house for a nightcap. Instead of a romantic spark, she gets fire and brimstone instead. Soon, Cherie bolts out the door and flees for her life, running in the streets with her shoes off and her dress ripped. Prince Charming, it turns out, is a prince of darkness and Cherie will spend the night just trying to stay alive.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
‘Planet of the Apes’ Sequel Adds Five New Cast Members
The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes just gained five more inhabitants. Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi have all joined the cast of the upcoming Apes sequel, which is set to begin a new chapter in the decades-long saga. They join the previously announced Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, and Kevin Durand to round out an impressive ensemble. There are currently no details on their roles or, truthfully, the plot of the film, but the latest entry in the franchise is expected to take place in the same universe as Matt Reeves‘ critically-acclaimed trilogy. The Maze Runner‘s Wes Ball will take over directing duties, as Reeves has moved on to his Batman projects.
