Happy Friday, genre junkies! The time is finally upon us, although it truthfully feels like it happened far too quickly. Yes, at last, Halloween weekend is here! Ghouls, goblins, mummies, and monsters from all around the nation will be bobbing for apples, entering in costume contests, and downing various amounts of shots to celebrate one of the scariest (and best) times of the year. With that being said, Halloween would fail to seem as significant without the inclusion of We Got This Covered’s daily horror roundup, which continues to keep all of you updated on the latest bulletins in the spooky streamline. The last 24 hours have been headline-worthy for news, as Blumhouse has graced fans with its annual Halloween party while HBO Max is abandoning an iconic horror franchise.

17 HOURS AGO