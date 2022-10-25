What’s Cooking: Broiled Salmon
Broiled Salmon
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 10-15 mins
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- (4) 6 oz salmon fillets
- 4T evoo
- 2T turbinado sugar
- 2T soy sauce, low sodium
- 1/2t smoked paprika
- 2t lemon juice
- 1t dried thyme leaved
- 1/2t kosher salt
- 1/4t cracked black pepper
- 2t chopped parley, for garnish
- Lemon slices, for serving
Instructions:
- Preheat broiler
- Spray sheet tray with cooking spray or olive oil
- Whisk all ingredients (except salmon, lemon slices & parsley) together in a shallow bowl
- Add salmon to mixture and toss to coat.
- Place fillets on prepared sheet tray
- Broil salmon for approx. 10 mins until browned and opaque.
- Garnish with lemon slices, parsley, and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil (evoo). Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: You can served salmon on a bed of mixed greens or with steamed rice and sauteed green bean medley.
