If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This may be an odd thing to say, but you know the tiles on the kitchen and bathroom floors with brown lining? You know what we’re talking about: the beige floors with brown lining separating the square tiles. Yeah, that brown isn’t supposed to be there. We know, we were just as shocked as you are — until this TikToker showed what we can do to tackle this grout-filled problem. A TikToker by the name of @carolina.mccauley uploaded a video with...

26 MINUTES AGO