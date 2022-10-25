Read full article on original website
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
'I am DB Cooper' Trailer Jumps Into a Dramatized Documentary Exploring One Man's Confession
Over the years, the world has faced its fair share of unsolved mysteries. From the identity of the infamous Zodiac Killer, which has spawned books, films, and other media theorizing about whom the man behind the notorious San Francisco killings was, to the eerie and suspicious death of the unknown man at the center of the Tamám Shud case, head-scratching happenings have led law enforcement and armchair detectives to continuously pick apart cases piece by piece — often leading to more questions than answers.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
‘TÁR’s Cate Blanchett and Todd Field Geek Out in the Criterion Closet in New Clip
Cate Blanchett and her TÁR director Todd Field paid a visit to the Criterion Closet, while they were in town for the New York Film Festival premiere of their acclaimed drama. As with every Criterion Closet video, this one also shows legends letting their inner film nerds run wild, like kids in a candy store.
'Vision Quest': New 'WandaVision' Spin-Off in the Works Starring Paul Bettany
A spin-off television show from Disney's highly successful limited series, WandaVision is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, following a previous report by Jeff Sneider. Paul Bettany is set to reprise his role as Vision for the series. The series, believed to be titled VisionQuest, is said to revolve around the titular hero, Vision, on a mission to regain both his memory and his humanity following the events of WandaVision, where the character was created out of sheer will by his grief-stricken wife, Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen). Deadline reports that there is scope for Wanda, and therefore Olsen, to appear in the show given the intimate connections between the two characters.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Marvel Just Accidentally Revealed Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in 'Secret Invasion'
Ever since the exciting reveal of the trailer from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated thriller series Secret Invasion, the superhero studio has been… secretive about details of the series. At this point, we’re used to Marvel revealing as little as possible about their upcoming projects, but staying mum about one character in particular has fueled massive fan speculation. Ever since she was announced as part of the series, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) character wasn’t revealed. Until today, all we knew was that she was in the series. Now, however, it seems like a tiny piece of file – more specifically a gif – might have revealed who Clarke is playing after all.
Shelley Duvall Joins Indie Horror Movie 'The Forest Hills' After 20 Year Acting Break
After 20 years out of the public spotlight and the film world altogether, acclaimed The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen. Per Deadline, she's set to star in the indie horror flick The Forest Hills from writer/director Scott Goldberg where she'll portray the mother of a mentally deranged man. Deadline also shared the first look at Duvall from behind-the-scenes on set.
'Cobra Kai': Ralph Macchio Reveals the Daniel LaRusso Qualities He Hopes Season 6 Explores
Now that we’ve had time to mull over some events from Cobra Kai Season 5, the time has come to start looking forward to the upcoming storylines from Season 6. Even though Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that the new season is happening, both fans and the cast are confident, since the series has performed well ever since it first switched to the streamer. In an interview to Collider, series star Ralph Macchio talked a little about where we are in terms of production and what he hopes Season 6 will achieve.
'Andor' Is the Best Thing Star Wars Has Done and You Should Be Watching It
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor.Andor is the boost of energy that the Star Wars saga needed. While many of Disney’s Star Wars projects have been terrific, including The Last Jedi and the final season of The Clone Wars, the franchise is catering to a select fanbase that is only interested in seeing how the stories fit together within the canon. There’s nothing wrong with fan service if it’s for the sake of a good story, but a surprising cameo isn’t going to make something age very well.
Why 'House of the Dragon's Birth Scenes Are Significant and Necessary
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of the House of the Dragon. The premiere season of House of the Dragon began and ended with a grisly, gory, and nightmarish birth scene. In the first episode, we bore witness to a birth so gruesome that many viewers felt rightfully outraged, questioning the necessity of the sequence. But in the context of what is to come, Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) brutal death foreshadows Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Laena’s (Nanna Blondell) battle for agency in a patriarchal order asking them to sacrifice their bodies to produce heirs. The season’s several birth sequences illuminate the painful reality of the dangerous fight for control that took place in the home, each depicting the war birth rages on the body with the brutality typically reserved for battle scenes. While we have long seen the bravery and bloodshed of men in combat, these scenes shed light on the battle we don’t see on screen as often.
'Enola Holmes 2' Early Reactions Call It a "Charming" and "Comedic" "Thrill Ride"
The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).
From 'Knives Out' to 'The Last Jedi', No One Twists a Genre Like Rian Johnson
When it comes to Hollywood auteurs, the directors that stand out the most are those that have a distinct flair and give their projects a signature spin. When Quentin Tarantino releases a new film, he delivers one soaked in blood with quick-firing dialogue, and Wes Anderson consistently crafts vibrant, symmetric visuals. When Rian Johnson makes a film, he works to keep the audience on their toes. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releasing next month, there’s no better time to take a look at the director’s films and see how he transforms an otherwise typical idea and makes it fresh and exciting.
Jayme Lawson Talks ‘Till,’ How ‘The Batman’ Changed Her Career, and What She Learned Watching Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’
While you might not know Jayme Lawson’s name, you know her work — or you will. You saw her play the new mayor in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Then there were her turns as a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady and as one of John Boyega’s wives in The Woman King. She also starred in Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor and will do the same in Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline.
'House of the Dragon': Why Is Otto Hightower Not Dead Yet?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon Season 1 has come with its share of emotional roller coasters. From time jumps, to actor changes, to gruesome birth scenes and toxic family drama, the Game of Thrones spin-off wastes no time pulling in its viewers. Nonetheless, one of the greatest emotional roller coasters comes in two separate scenes from three different characters and two dragons.
Why Marie Laveau Was the Real Star of 'American Horror Story: Coven'
For all its heartbreak, horror, and gore, American Horror Story: Coven is a season of the hit anthology that still leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. From sadistic torture, witchy rivalries, and enough magic to out-spell even the most powerful Supreme, Coven is unafraid to reveal the brutal, and often unforgiving underbelly of its world. In part what makes this season so compelling is the undeniable allure of its characters: their backstories, personalities, and tragic futures. Although each Coven character is remarkable in their own right, none quite match the commanding presence of the fashion-killing, judgment-bringing, Voodoo priestess Marie Laveau. She's not merely the sworn rival of the protagonist or the incessant thorn in the side of the Coven. In all her grace, glory, and cruelty, Marie is an all-powerful witch and a historical figure who represents the rich history of Black magic. Through her visceral backstory, unrelenting power, and the breathtaking performance of Angela Bassett, Coven's Marie Laveau is a cultural icon who deserves her just praise!
’The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Writing Rick/Michonne Spin-Off, Credited as Co-Creator
With AMC's epic series The Walking Dead coming to its eleventh season finale this November, a lot of fans will be saying goodbye to characters and a universe we've known for almost 20 years. The news is bittersweet, as all good things must end, but the network isn't dropping us cold-turkey. There are a number of spinoffs branching off from the flagship's finale, with one in particular that viewers have been anxious to learn more about since July. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the emotional final panel for this original cast was noticeably missing two of the show's central faces, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira who portray Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively. Before the panel was up, the two made a surprise appearance and brought with them some hopeful news: they're working on a Rick and Michonne miniseries that would bring their characters some well-deserved closure. During an interview with Self, Gurira is now announcing that she will be a co-creator for the show, which she calls a "prestige miniseries."
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Footage Shows Shuri, Nakia and M'Baku Leaping Into Action
A new action-packed clip for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released and gives a glimpse of one of the film’s action setpieces. The brief clip begins with a number of Wakanda citizens being pulled by the tide of a flood. Those safe on some sort of high ground are shown helping the ones in the water, grabbing the children in danger. We then see members of the Dora Milaje race into action and take on some invaders — possibly members of the Talocan army — who are attempting to overtake ships.
'The Calling' Trailer Shows Jeff Wilbusch as a Detective Pushed to His Breaking Point
Jeff Wilbusch steps into the shoes of hopeful NYPD detective Avraham Avraham in the trailer for Peacock's new crime drama The Calling. Formerly known as The Missing, the series adapts Dror Mishani's story of an investigator whose belief in mankind is his superpower with regard to uncovering the truth. When a case gets flipped on its head, Avi's faith and religious principles are shaken as he begins questioning his own humanity. The trailer shows the detective nearing his breaking point as he searches for a woman's missing son.
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Talk ‘The Good Nurse’ and Why They Loved Shooting Chronologically
With Academy Award-nominated director Tobias Lindholm’s new film, The Good Nurse, now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne about making the disturbing true-crime film. If you’re not familiar with the actual story, the movie is based on the 2013 book of the same name by Charles Graeber, which encapsulates the heinous crimes of Charlie Cullen (played by Redmayne), a nurse who killed hundreds of people by serving up lethal amounts of drugs to their systems. The only reason he was stopped was due to the incredible efforts of Amy Loughren (Chastain), a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition that risked everything to stop him. Led by two fantastic performances and a smart script written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, The Good Nurse is definitely worth your time. The film also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.
