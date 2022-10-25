ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

How you can play Mississippi Lottery’s special holiday games

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Lottery is getting into the Christmas spirit!

The Mississippi Lottery will launch the $uper $anta promotion , beginning November 1 and running through December 27.

The first of eight random drawings will be held November 7. First-place prize winners in each drawing will win $10,000; second-place prize winners will receive $3,000; and third-place prize winners get $1,000. The final drawing will be held December 27, 2022.

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

Mississippi Lottery insiders will receive a special link to the entry form by email. If you would like to sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider, click here to receive the special entry forms each week.

The promotion is open to anyone 21 years or older. The first link will be sent to Lottery Insiders November 1. Each winning $uper $anta entrant will be notified by certified mail.

The Mississippi Lottery also announced three new holiday scratch-off games will be available in Mississippi Lottery retailer on Tuesday, November 1.

  • $1 – Festive 50s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.98. Loaded with $50 prizes.
  • $2 – Lucky Holiday Bucks: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.67. Win up to $20,000.
  • $5 – Winter Green: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.39. Win up to $100,000.
