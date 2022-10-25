Read full article on original website
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Aaron Brunette Of N Andover, Massachusetts For DUI
Friday night, Vermont State Police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N Andover, Massachusetts for DUI. At approximately 11:23 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 7 and Lime Kiln Rd in the town of Charlotte, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash. Vermont State Police...
mynbc5.com
WATCH: Police bodycam footage shows moment of Concord double homicide suspect's arrest
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — NBC5 has obtained police bodycam footage of the arrest of Logan Clegg. Last week, Clegg was charged with killing Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid back in April. The arrest was made inside the South Burlington Library on Oct. 12. The arrest happened...
Vermont man accused of murdering infant found not guilty
A ruling has been made in a homicide case where an infant was strangled to death four years ago in Ludlow.
mynbc5.com
Man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death found not guilty
HARTFORD, Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was found not guilty of murder in the second degree by a jury on Friday. Pollender-Savery was back in court on Monday as several people testified in the now four-year-old case regarding...
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
manchesterinklink.com
Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests
MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
Littleton man arrested on murder charge in Indiana
A Littleton man was arrested on a warrant for murder in Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. Jason Palmer, 45, was arrested while at a Sinclair Gas Station on Indiana’s Route 1 Wednesday and charged with murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death. Troopers were told Palmer was in...
Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death
Tyler Pollender-Savery was charged in December 2018 with second-degree murder in the death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert, his then-girlfriend’s son. A medical examiner ruled Karsen’s death a homicide by asphyxiation from strangulation or smothering. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death.
‘Mountain Dew Man’ to be arraigned on murder charge in mysterious murder of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A suspected killer, who police nicknamed the “Mountain Dew Man,” is expected to face a judge Wednesday after he was arrested last week in Vermont for allegedly shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail earlier this year. Logan Clegg, age...
WMUR.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter, until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people....
WMUR.com
One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
mynbc5.com
Cyclist seriously injured in Brattleboro crash
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police department said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on Canal Street near John Seitz Drive. The cyclist was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Mass. State Police Arrest 23, Including Haverhill Man, Seize 74,000 Pills in Raid
A 30-year-old Haverhill man was among 23 people arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing, what State Police called, “deadly narcotics.”. David Delauri of Haverhill, was among those charged in connection with a North...
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for VOC, petit larceny in Putney
PUTNEY — A 19-year-old man was cited following an investigation in Putney on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified that Rowan C. Lynch was on their property on Taylor Hill Road at around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, police say they found that Rowan C. Lynch, of Putney, had...
Springfield prison inmate dies, the fifth this year
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found unresponsive in his cell a little after 11 a.m. and couldn't be resuscitated.
