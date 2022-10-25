Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company having final last call
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company is at its final last call, the owner is ready to go out with a bang. From a home brew store to a downtown lounge, Owner Mike Chapple is retiring, and for the second time he says goodbye to this chapter.
WHSV
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
NBC 29 News
Halloween Weekend Update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds on this Friday. Breaks of sunshine Saturday. Remaining dry now on Sunday with clouds on the increase. Tracking rain for Halloween, Monday. Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Light northeast breeze. Friday night: Temperatures steady in...
NBC 29 News
BRAFB hosts Shop to Stop Hunger at Kroger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank hosted its ninth annual Shop to Stop Hunger event at the Rio Hill Kroger on Thursday, October 27. The event sent shopping contestants racing down aisles to fill their carts with shelf-stable groceries to be donated to the food pantry.
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
cbs19news
Fishersville family donates tree for 2022 Grand Illumination
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Grand Illumination tree has been selected. Charlottesville announced on Thursday that the tree is being donated by a Fishersville-area family. A poll will be posted on the city’s social media pages where people can suggest names for this year’s tree.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville leaf collection begins Monday, Oct. 31
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville starts residential curbside leaf collection this coming Monday. Leaf collections will happen three times during the season. Text alerts through the City of Charlottesville are available to remind you when collections are happening in your neighborhood. More information can be found here.
NBC 29 News
Sunny, breezy and cooler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in from the north. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures today. Clear sky and light wind will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s tonight. Over the next few days conditions will be cooler than normal. Meanwhile, a developing system over the Rockies will head our way late Sunday and Monday. More measurable rain will be possible, followed by warmer conditions Tuesday. Have a safe and great day !
Virginia Family Dentistry Office Submits “The Great Trumpkin” For Spooky Season Contest
The key to winning a pumpkin carving contest is coming up with a creative idea. You need your pumpkin to stand out from the pack, so try to think beyond the typical eyes, nose, and grimace that the judges will see over and over again.
NBC 29 News
Legaci Eats hosts Hark the Bells
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the leaves are just starting to change, some Charlottesville organizations are gearing up for the holidays. Legaci Eats, a non-profit food truck and community kitchen says it is working to make Christmas special for all. It’s matching families in need with others willing to sponsor gifts for children.
‘The shelters are so overrun’: Powhatan couple volunteers their time sheltering animals, taking photos for local shelters
One Powhatan couple is taking time out of their lives to volunteer and take in multiple animals, ranging from dogs to pigs and donkeys, many of them with special needs.
su.edu
Shenandoah Gifted Ownership of Property that Includes Residence Hall, Dining Facility
Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a generous donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history. Shenandoah has renamed South Campus Commons to Vaden Campus...
WHSV
JMU sends message about Halloween weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween weekend is a popular time for college students to get together. JMU has a plan in place to help make sure everyone stays safe. Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s communication director said one thing the university does is sends messages to students reminding them of safe and responsible actions when the weekend comes. It’s a team effort to help enforce those actions.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, October 28th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board hosts trunk or treat event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) is calling the Friendly City to come out and trunk or treat Thursday evening. Organizers say that Arc, Special Olympics and other local providers will attend. Director of developmental services for HRCSB, John Malone, says the event aims to bring...
jmu.edu
The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift
Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
Mineral, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Albemarle High School football team will have a game with Louisa County High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NBC 29 News
Monticello giving out free tour tickets to PVCC and UVA students
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello has launched a pilot program for this academic school year. The program will give free tour tickets to Piedmont Virginia Community College and University of Virginia students. Students can choose from two different options: a self-guided tour, or the Gardens and Grounds pass. Students...
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Comments / 1