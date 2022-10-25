ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person injured in crash on Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Sparkman Drive on Friday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the injured person was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash. Emergency officials responded to the scene shortly after noon on October 28.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Benson Sergiles, 42, a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, was taken to Huntsville Hospital after the crash but later pronounced dead.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck in Thursday night Huntsville crash

Huntsville police say a person was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened when a person attempted to cross at Triana Boulevard and 15th Street about 7:45 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Valley Head woman passenger killed in car crash, driver injured

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car crash claimed the life of a Valley Head woman on Wednesday afternoon. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that 35-year-old Yuliana Meza was the passenger in went off the roadway and struck the tree. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Meza was not wearing...
VALLEY HEAD, AL
WAFF

Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County

4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crews working scene of house fire near Meridianville

Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Decatur man gets $2 million bond for trafficking spice, fentanyl linked to overdoses. Updated: 14 hours ago. Decatur man gets...
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Act of vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An act of vandalism caused a chemical reaction in a restroom at Huntsville High School on Thursday. According to principal Aaron King, law enforcement and fire department officials are on scene at Huntsville High School. At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Road resurfacing projects to take place in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is investing almost $9 million to give roads a major facelift. Hopefully, the one giving you a bumpy ride to work is on the list. More than 103 roads in need of resurfacing will be getting attention. This is the largest budget...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

