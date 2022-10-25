Read full article on original website
WAFF
Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
WAFF
One person injured in crash on Sparkman Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Sparkman Drive on Friday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the injured person was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash. Emergency officials responded to the scene shortly after noon on October 28.
WAFF
One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Benson Sergiles, 42, a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, was taken to Huntsville Hospital after the crash but later pronounced dead.
Pedestrian struck in Thursday night Huntsville crash
Huntsville police say a person was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened when a person attempted to cross at Triana Boulevard and 15th Street about 7:45 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have...
Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle
Officers with Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle on Thursday.
WAFF
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
WAAY-TV
Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
WAFF
Valley Head woman passenger killed in car crash, driver injured
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car crash claimed the life of a Valley Head woman on Wednesday afternoon. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that 35-year-old Yuliana Meza was the passenger in went off the roadway and struck the tree. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Meza was not wearing...
Kohler plant employee freed after being trapped in machine
Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.
Dump truck accident blocks lanes on Highway 72
An overturned dump truck has blocked the eastbound lanes of Hwy 72 in Huntsville.
WAFF
Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
WAFF
Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
WAFF
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people. Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24. The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on...
WAAY-TV
4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County
4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
WAFF
Crews working scene of house fire near Meridianville
Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
WAFF
Act of vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An act of vandalism caused a chemical reaction in a restroom at Huntsville High School on Thursday. According to principal Aaron King, law enforcement and fire department officials are on scene at Huntsville High School. At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
WAFF
Road resurfacing projects to take place in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is investing almost $9 million to give roads a major facelift. Hopefully, the one giving you a bumpy ride to work is on the list. More than 103 roads in need of resurfacing will be getting attention. This is the largest budget...
Huntsville Police search for identities of credit card thieves
Authorities are asking for help identifying a group of men police investigators say have been using credit and debit cards that don't belong to them.
