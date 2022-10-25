Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Refinitiv Launches Digital Onboarding
Refinitiv, an LSEG business, announced the launch of a secure, personalized, and seamless global digital onboarding solution to help firms enhance their approach to onboarding clients. The recent shift towards online commercial activity has led to an increase in digital and contactless payments, forcing companies to work on the implementation...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Juni Secures Swedish EMI License
The team at Juni is pleased to share that they have secured their Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from Swedish regulator Finansinspektionen. This is “a first step to enable [them] to issue e-money in Sweden and in time, across Europe.”. According to the firm, this means that Juni and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta, Blockchain.com Partner Up on Visa Card
The lines continue to blur between more traditional Fintechs and digital asset platforms. Today, Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has announced a partnership with Blockchain.com to provide a Visa card that now claims 50K+ sign-ups at launch. The new card, first available to US customers, will be fee-free and generate a 1%...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL Fintech Tymit Finalizes £23M Series A
Tymit CEO, Martin Magnone, recently commented on the announcement of the Fintech firm’s series A funding round. Martin Magnone noted that when his brother, Nicolas Magnone Ballefin and he founded Tymit, they had “a simple vision in mind: [they] wanted to create a credit card that helped people make smarter financial decisions.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Capco, Plaid to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, announced a new alliance. The alliance will “combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open finance across the banking sector, making data more secure and accessible for consumers.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Worldline Acquires Stake in Fintech Platform SoftPos.eu
Only a few weeks after finalizing the sale of its terminal business to Apollo Funds for €2.3 billion, Worldline [Euronext: WLN] has now moved to acquire a 55% stake in SoftPos.eu, a Warsaw-headquartered Fintech platform that reportedy converts Android devices into secure payment terminals. The investment in SoftPos.eu offers...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Zip Supports Buy Now Pay Later Adoption with Zip Card
BNPL firm Zip Co (ASX: ZIP) announced the availability of Zip Card, issued by WebBank, the newest buy now, pay later product “offered through its portfolio.”. As consumers look for BNPL options in brick-and-mortar retail, the Zip Card “extends the ‘Pay-in-4*’ functionality offline in a convenient physical card format.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Evergreen Bank Group, Narmi Launch Digital Banking Platform
Evergreen Bank Group has launched Narmi‘s mobile and web-based banking platform and digital account opening solution for its Evergreen Bank Group, Performance Finance and FreedomRoad Financial brands. The platform enhances the customer’s digital banking experience, “both via a computer or mobile device, and allows current and new customers to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Upgrade Announces High Yield Savings at 3.5% APY
Upgrade, an online lender, card provider, and neobank, has announced a high-yield savings account that currently generates 3.5% APY labeled “Premier Savings.” The savings account must hold a minimum balance of $1000 and is available in all 50 states. While interest rates have risen dramatically, many banks have...
crowdfundinsider.com
WireFX, Stearns Bank to Serve Fintechs, Payment Firms
WireFX, a Minnesota based Fintech startup and Stearns Bank N.A., an independently-owned financial institution with locations in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona “announce their partnership to support fintech and payment companies with FDIC insured bank accounts.”. WireFX will “utilize Stearns Bank’s sponsorship to offer domestic and international payments across ACH,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Firm Mercuryo Boosts Crypto Services via Fireblocks
Mercuryo, a payments Fintech, is boosting its crypto services by integrating with Fireblocks. Fireblocks is a leading digital asset infrastructure firm that powers the transfer, storing, and issuing of digital assets. Serving over 1500 financial institutions, Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to scale digital asset operations.
crowdfundinsider.com
Filecoin Keeps Pushing Forward, Announces CDN Availability for the Masses
AWS competitor Filecoin has announced the availability of its CDN labeled “Filecoin Saturn.”. Filecoin, a project from Protocol Labs, harkens back to the initial coin offering (ICO) days when it raised a whopping $200+ million with the assistance of Coinlist. While most coin offerings of that generation withered and died, and some were the target of enforcement action, Filecoin has forged ahead with its stated mission.
crowdfundinsider.com
British Business Bank Posts Updated of Equity Stakes in Future Fund Backed Firms
The British Business Bank has posted an updated list that includes new companies backed by the Future Fund, one of several schemes enacted to provide assistance to firms harmed by the COVID-19 health crisis. Created in 2014, The British Business Bank is the UK government’s economic development bank. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Kyriba Enhances Cash Forecasting for CFOs with Liquidity Planning Platform
Kyriba, which claims to be a global “leader” of cloud-based finance and IT solutions, announced the launch of Liquidity Planning, a “totally reimagined” cash flow planning and forecasting solution. Liquidity Planning unifies FP&A, working capital and treasury data across multiple scenarios, giving CFOs data, insight and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Australia’s Web3 Founders Introduce Upside DAO with $5M in Funding
Upside, a Web3 focused Investment Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO), announced it has raised $5 million in capital “to deploy in support of the best Web3 startups, with a focus on Australia.”. To that end, Upside DAO is also “announcing the first recipients of its investment funding.”. Upside DAO...
crowdfundinsider.com
More Details on StartEngine Acquisition of SeedInvest: Purchased for $24 Million
Following a typical regulatory review, StartEngine will soon own substantially all of SeedInvest’s assets, including its database of registered investors. SeedInvest is currently owned by Circle, which purchased the company in 2019 when Circle was pursuing a different strategy. Circle is the issuer of a leading dollar-based stablecoin, USDC – a digital asset the company believes will be the future of payments and transfers.
crowdfundinsider.com
SeedInvest Posts FAQ on Sale to StartEngine, Little Info Disclosed
As was reported earlier today, StartEngine has acquired thus combining two of the largest US-based online investment marketplaces. Both platforms offer securities under Reg CF, Reg A+, and Reg D (506c). Both platforms hold a broker-dealer license, and both have been approved to operate an Alternative Trading System (ATS). CI...
crowdfundinsider.com
Expense Management Software Firm Center Secures an Additional $15M in Series B
Center, a software company helping businesses gain visibility into and manage employee spending, announced it “has completed its series B funding round with an additional $15 million from existing investors.”. On the heels of the investment round, Center also “appointed travel industry innovator and CLEAR Co-Founder and President, Ken...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintechs Moven and upSwot Enter Partnership to Serve SMBs
Moven, a firm that enhances virtual banking experiences for banks, credit unions, and fintech, is teaming up with upSWOT, a Fintech platform that allows service providers to support the success of SMB clients with embedded finance tools. As a result of this collaboration, Moven can scale into serving the SMB...
crowdfundinsider.com
Zopa, Others Aim to Combat Cost of Living Challenge: 2025 Fintech Pledge
A Zopa-led coalition of Fintechs has joined to “combat the UK cost-of-living crisis.” Announced today, ten new members have been added to The 2025 Fintech Pledge or Pledge2025.org. The pledge, launched in September 2022, aims to drive 10 million consumer actions by 2025 that build up the financial resilience of UK consumers.
