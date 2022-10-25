ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

WSMV

Minor injuries reported in septic tank truck accident

CUNNINGHAM, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Fire Service responded Thursday to an accident involving a septic tank trucker. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Highway 48 and Mt. Herman Road. Minor injuries were reported. Proper agencies were notified to mitigate any environmental hazards.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control

From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Three hurt, one critically in afternoon accident

Three people were injured, one critically, in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 4 p.m. in the 14000 block of Herndon-Oak Grove Road. One patient was taken by EMS to Tennova Health in critical condition...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash

An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
OAK GROVE, KY
kbsi23.com

Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
CADIZ, KY
WKRN News 2

Stewart County fugitive taken into custody after 3 months

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted Stewart County man managed to avoid authorities for several months, but on Thursday morning, he was finally arrested, officials said. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 32-year-old Zachary Miller into custody at a home in the Tobacco Port community on Thursday, Oct. 27. Miller was […]
STEWART COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

NASHVILLE, TN
NASHVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tenant Charged With Damaging Rental Property

A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday morning with causing over $9,000 in damages to a rental property. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Thomas Kaneer caused $9,204 worth of damage to drywall, flooring, and the ceilings in a home he was renting. Kaneer reportedly disconnected a sink causing water damage to the home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Snorting Drugs In Courthouse Parking Lot

A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs in the Christian County Justice Center parking lot Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tyler Allen was seen snorting a crushed-up M30 pill that is known to contain fentanyl in the parking lot. He was reportedly found to have several pills in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

