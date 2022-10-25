Read full article on original website
Minor injuries reported in septic tank truck accident
CUNNINGHAM, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Fire Service responded Thursday to an accident involving a septic tank trucker. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Highway 48 and Mt. Herman Road. Minor injuries were reported. Proper agencies were notified to mitigate any environmental hazards.
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Clarksville. Authorities confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control
From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
Three hurt, one critically in afternoon accident
Three people were injured, one critically, in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 4 p.m. in the 14000 block of Herndon-Oak Grove Road. One patient was taken by EMS to Tennova Health in critical condition...
Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
Spooky Special bus soon to haunt Clarksville with free Halloween rides | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Spooky Special bus from Clarksville Transit System will once again run amok on the streets of Clarksville. For more than 30 years the CTS Spooky Special has traveled around the city offering free rides for Halloween. On Thursday, 17 art students, grades 9-12,...
Another I-24 shooting adds to a series of road rage incidents on TN highways
After officers had a sting targeting aggressive drivers on I-24, a man was shot in the hip while driving on the highway in an incident Metro police are calling "apparent road rage," according to a news release.
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
Greenville cafe set to reopen months after downtown fire
A Greenville cafe that was in a downtown building damaged by a fire is reopening at a new site soon.
Stewart County fugitive taken into custody after 3 months
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted Stewart County man managed to avoid authorities for several months, but on Thursday morning, he was finally arrested, officials said. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 32-year-old Zachary Miller into custody at a home in the Tobacco Port community on Thursday, Oct. 27. Miller was […]
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
One injured in shooting in Clarksville gym parking lot
One person was injured during a shooting Friday evening in Clarksville at a Planet Fitness parking lot on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
326 apartments at Rossview and Basham back up for vote, but neighbors still opposed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A proposed 326-unit apartment complex at Rossview Road and Basham Lane is back up for consideration after it was deferred last month. The topic received comments from several council members as discussion continued at the City Council meeting on Thursday. Concerns were raised previously...
Additional officers at Henry County High School Friday after rumored threat
Extra officers will be at Henry County High School Friday after authorities were notified of a threat of a possible shooting. Sheriff Josh Frey says the threat was shared through social media and that Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department investigators have been conducting a follow-up investigation.
Tenant Charged With Damaging Rental Property
A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday morning with causing over $9,000 in damages to a rental property. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Thomas Kaneer caused $9,204 worth of damage to drywall, flooring, and the ceilings in a home he was renting. Kaneer reportedly disconnected a sink causing water damage to the home.
Bus driver shortage forces some students to walk to school, without sidewalks
Parents that live less than 1.5 miles from their kids' schools now have to find their own way to get them to class. The district cites a major bus driver shortage as the reason why.
Bicyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville crash
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Man Charged With Snorting Drugs In Courthouse Parking Lot
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs in the Christian County Justice Center parking lot Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tyler Allen was seen snorting a crushed-up M30 pill that is known to contain fentanyl in the parking lot. He was reportedly found to have several pills in...
