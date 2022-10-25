Read full article on original website
Related
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Russia says it will immediately suspend implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry...
Comments / 0