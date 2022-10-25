Read full article on original website
Related
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Keep Away From The Kardashians: Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, And Kris Show Support To Jewish Community In Light Of Ye’s Antisemitic Comments
The Kardashian brand has come together to form Voltron to protect the Jewish community from Kanye West’s recent attacks. Khloe was the first to speak out via her social media pages with a simple and straightforward message that read: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish community”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”
Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West
Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
thebrag.com
Record label drops Kanye following chain of worrying statements
Following a chain of controversial social media statements, Def Jam Recordings have reportedly severed ties with Kanye West. Kanye’s last album with the record label was in last August with the release of Donda. The album’s follow up Donda 2 is yet to be released on streaming services and is currently only available via his Stem Player.
Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership
Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
Adidas Can Still Make Yeezy Shoes After Terminating Partnership — Here's the Catch
Ye’s (Kanye West) voice has been scrapped from nearly all social media sites. Most, if not all, of the partnerships he has formed with major companies, like Adidas and Balenciaga, have also ended. On Oct. 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it would stop production of all Yeezy-branded products, though...
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Company to stop making Yeezy products and paying rapper, saying recent comments have been ‘hateful and dangerous’
hiphop-n-more.com
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye; Company Says It Will Cost Them $246 Million
Adidas has announced that they are terminating their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-semitic comments. The decision, which puts an end to a lucrative partnership that gave rise to the well-known Yeezy shoe line, was made after weeks of pressure from human rights activists on the German sportswear brand and after other companies broke their relations with the rapper. Gap Inc., MRC, a film and television company who recently scrapped a completed documentary, his talent agency CAA and French fashion label Balenciaga are a few businesses that have cut ties with Ye recently.
Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report
Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
Kanye West's Yeezys Boycotted After Antisemitic Remarks: 'Too Embarrassed'
Pressure is continuing to mount on Adidas to cut ties with Kanye West after some social media users vowed to start boycotting Yeezy footwear. The musician and fashion designer has been under fire for his behavior and several recent controversial remarks, including supposed antisemitic tweets, and his wearing of "White Lives Matter" clothing.
Kanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates Partnership
Kanye West has lost his billionaire status following Adidas’ decision to officially cut ties with the designer amid his many current controversies. According to Forbes, Ye’s deal with the brand accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. Parting ways with the athletic-wear giant now brings his estimated value down to $400 million.More from VIBE.comFoot Locker And GAP Pull Yeezy Products From Shelves Amid Kanye West ControversyJaylen Brown And Aaron Donald Cut Ties With Kanye West's Donda SportsKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def Jam “The remainder of Ye’s fortune, Forbes estimates, comes from real estate, cash, his...
Ye returns to Instagram: ‘I lost $2 billion in one day’
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian condemns hate speech following Kanye West’s antisemitic comments
Kim Kardashian has condemned hate speech following antisemitic comments made by her ex-boyfriend Kanye West, saying it is “never OK or excusable”. Sharing a statement on Instagram, the reality star said that she “stands together” with the Jewish community. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,”...
Post Kanye Split, Adidas President Thanks Those Who Stood Up ‘For the Right Thing’ in Internal Memo to Staff
In the aftermath of Adidas’ decision to cut ties with Kanye West and the Yeezy brand, the company’s North American president thanked the people who stood up for “the right thing.” “Thank you for everyone who had the courage to stand up and speak out for the right thing while the Board went through the review process,” Rupert Campbell wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was viewed by FN. Adidas said the partnership was under review on Oct. 6 and officially terminated the deal on Oct. 25. The letter came after Adidas announced the end of its...
thesource.com
Kanye West’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ Returns to Billboard Charts
Despite all of the controversy, Ye’s music is streaming well. According to Chart Data, Ye’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo has reentered the Billboard 200 chart. The album features Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, The Weekend, and more. Kanye West has lost brand deals with Adidas, Balenciaga,...
Complex
Adidas Terminates Kanye West’s Yeezy Deal
Adidas is ending its collaboration with Ye, the brand confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. The termination of the deal with the artist formerly known as Kanye West comes after months of him publicly challenging the brand, which makes his popular Yeezy Boost sneakers, and expressing antisemitic views in interviews and on social media.
howafrica.com
Madame Tussauds Removes Kanye West’s Wax Figure From Public View Amid Anti-Semitism Scandal
Kanye West’s wax figure has been removed from public view at Madame Tussauds London, after several brands severed ties with him over his anti-Semitism scandal. The museum chain confirmed that the wax model of the rapper, 45, who has changed his name to Ye, has been moved to an archive and out of the public display.
