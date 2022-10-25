ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WTHR

Delaware County phone scam

Sheriffs tell us the caller poses as a county official and says a warrant has been issued. The trickster says they'll accept a cash bond over the phone.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation

MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
MUNCIE, IN
1017thepoint.com

WANTED ALLEGED ARMED ROBBER CAUGHT AFTER EIGHT-HOUR STANDOFF

(West Manchester, OH)--Tear gas was used to end an eight-hour standoff Wednesday night that ended with an alleged Wayne County armed robber in custody. Justin Gabbard was determined to be in a home on U.S. 127 near West Manchester. Here’s Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson talking about the standoff, which began at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon: "The information we had from Wayne County is that this subject could be armed and dangerous. He's known to carry a firearm and he's also known to wear body armor, so we took a lot of extra precautions tonight." At around 9:30 Wednesday night, tear gas was deployed and Gabbard was taken into custody. Four roads in the area, including 127, were shut down during the standoff. Gabbard is accused of a committing a Wayne County armed robbery in late August.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Final suspect sentenced in 2018 Miami County murder case

PERU, Ind. – The final suspect in a 2018 Miami County murder case learned his sentence this week. On Thursday, a judge sentenced 28-year-old Joshua Kean to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. He’d pleaded guilty to a felony charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury as part of a plea deal. […]
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

ARSON CASE INVOLVING CITY COUNCIL MEMBER PUSHED BACK TO 2023

(Connersville, IN)--A year ago Friday, the home of a Connersville city council member was set on fire in a crime that had racial undertones. Racial slurs had been spray-painted on the walls of the home. No one was hurt. Eventually, an Alabama man was charged and the case went to federal court. Trial was supposed to have taken place next month, but that’s now been pushed back into next year. There is still nothing of substance in court filings to indicate why the man traveled from Alabama to Connersville to commit the crime.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

18-year-old arrested for Kokomo burglary

KOKOMO, Ind — An 18-year-old is in custody after a burglary attempt in Kokomo early Thursday morning. It happened at the Annex of Kokomo apartments. Police responded to an apartment around 3:30 a.m., where they found three residents holding a suspect at gunpoint. The residents told police the suspect had entered the apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them.
KOKOMO, IN
1017thepoint.com

SHERIFF IDENTIFIES JAILER OVERCOME BY FENTANYL

(Richmond, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Wayne County law enforcement agent had become overcome by fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail and had to be revived with three doses of Narcan. Over the weekend, Sheriff Randy Retter provided an update. That person was identified as Jail Deputy Brandon Creech. Retter said that Creech collapsed shortly after removing a baggie from Daniel Cox. Creech was released after a few hours of observation at Reid Health. Cox could face additional charges.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
KOKOMO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy