Delaware County phone scam
Sheriffs tell us the caller poses as a county official and says a warrant has been issued. The trickster says they'll accept a cash bond over the phone.
Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
WANTED ALLEGED ARMED ROBBER CAUGHT AFTER EIGHT-HOUR STANDOFF
(West Manchester, OH)--Tear gas was used to end an eight-hour standoff Wednesday night that ended with an alleged Wayne County armed robber in custody. Justin Gabbard was determined to be in a home on U.S. 127 near West Manchester. Here’s Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson talking about the standoff, which began at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon: "The information we had from Wayne County is that this subject could be armed and dangerous. He's known to carry a firearm and he's also known to wear body armor, so we took a lot of extra precautions tonight." At around 9:30 Wednesday night, tear gas was deployed and Gabbard was taken into custody. Four roads in the area, including 127, were shut down during the standoff. Gabbard is accused of a committing a Wayne County armed robbery in late August.
Final suspect sentenced in 2018 Miami County murder case
PERU, Ind. – The final suspect in a 2018 Miami County murder case learned his sentence this week. On Thursday, a judge sentenced 28-year-old Joshua Kean to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. He’d pleaded guilty to a felony charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury as part of a plea deal. […]
Richmond man identified as suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — An Indiana fugitive wanted on a robbery charge was found hiding in the attic of a home on U.S. 127 near West Manchester on Wednesday night to end a standoff that lasted nearly 8 hours, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said. >>’Far from a victimless crime;’...
Tear gas helps smoke out Indiana fugitive from home to end standoff, Preble County sheriff says
ARSON CASE INVOLVING CITY COUNCIL MEMBER PUSHED BACK TO 2023
(Connersville, IN)--A year ago Friday, the home of a Connersville city council member was set on fire in a crime that had racial undertones. Racial slurs had been spray-painted on the walls of the home. No one was hurt. Eventually, an Alabama man was charged and the case went to federal court. Trial was supposed to have taken place next month, but that’s now been pushed back into next year. There is still nothing of substance in court filings to indicate why the man traveled from Alabama to Connersville to commit the crime.
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
Court docs: Indiana man accused of beating woman over her cooking, leading police on chase
A man is accused of severely beating a woman over her choice of cooking and then leading police on a chase.
Delaware County mistakenly adds candidate to ballot that isn’t running
The Delaware County clerk’s office is correcting fall election ballots in two precincts, because they include a person who never filed to run. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann explains. Current Union Township trustee Vickie Walburn of Eaton was elected four years ago. Now, she’s told local media that she’s 76...
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
Darke County Law Enforcement and Family Health to hold training exercise this afternoon
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department are notifying people of a training exercise scheduled for this afternoon, according to Sheriff Mark Whittaker and Chief Eric Roberts. This planned training exercise will occur at Family Health Services on Meeker Road in Greenville, Whittaker and Roberts said in...
18-year-old arrested for Kokomo burglary
KOKOMO, Ind — An 18-year-old is in custody after a burglary attempt in Kokomo early Thursday morning. It happened at the Annex of Kokomo apartments. Police responded to an apartment around 3:30 a.m., where they found three residents holding a suspect at gunpoint. The residents told police the suspect had entered the apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them.
Reports of a crash with overturned vehicle on State Route 121 in Laurel Township
LAUREL, Ind. — Reports of a crash with overturned vehicle on State Route 121 in Laurel Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Indiana man sentenced in 'brutal and henious' murder of ex on Thanksgiving: 'Sh-t happens'
Christopher Allen of Muncie, Indiana, pleaded guilty Monday in the 'brutal and heinous' murder of his ex-girlfriend in the presence of their 2-year-old child in November 2020.
SHERIFF IDENTIFIES JAILER OVERCOME BY FENTANYL
(Richmond, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Wayne County law enforcement agent had become overcome by fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail and had to be revived with three doses of Narcan. Over the weekend, Sheriff Randy Retter provided an update. That person was identified as Jail Deputy Brandon Creech. Retter said that Creech collapsed shortly after removing a baggie from Daniel Cox. Creech was released after a few hours of observation at Reid Health. Cox could face additional charges.
Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. “It’s a bittersweet day,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There...
Marion Co. Coroner asking for help identifying John Doe
The coroner's office says the person is presumably a white male of an unknown age. They were found dead on Oct. 20.
