NASCAR and FloRacing deepen commitment to grassroots racing, increase race purse by $30,000 for South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway on Nov. 18-19

South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers, one of 7 finalists for Mr. Football in SC
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association have announced the 7 finalists for the Mr. Football award, the top individual honor for high school seniors in the Palmetto State. • Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork High School Verbally committed to James Madison University • Bryson James, Clinton High […]
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
Watch: Deer runs wild inside South Carolina restaurant
A South Carolina restaurant shared security camera footage of the moment a deer ran into the business through the open front door and ended up slipping and sliding around the dining room.
communitytimessc.com
Florence County To Get $2B Electric Vehicle Battery Plant Tied To BMW
FLORENCE — The Charleston Post aand Courrier is reporting a Japanese company will supply electric vehicle battery components to BMW’s Spartanburg County manufacturing facility is planning to open a $2 billion plant in Florence County that could employ as many as 1,300 workers. Envision AESC’s plant making electric...
Campbell nabs 1st deer
Peter Campbell took the first deer of his life while hunting recently in Robeson County. The 160-pound, seven-point buck was taken in the Barn
Darlington, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Laurence Manning Academy football team will have a game with Trinity Collegiate School on October 28, 2022, 16:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CBS Sports
How to watch Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-1; Marshall 4-3 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Chanticleers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall should still be feeling good after a win, while Coastal Carolina will be looking to regain their footing.
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed on Racetrack Road in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died after being struck by a truck on Racetrack Road Friday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening, in Dillon County 4 miles south of Lake View. The 30-year-old driver of the 2006 Dodge pickup...
WMBF
Traffic slowed after vehicle overturns on Highway 701
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were blocked after a crash in the Conway area. Horry County Fire Rescue said a vehicle overturned in the area of Highway 701 and Adrian Highway on Friday. Crews were called to the scene at around 2:35 p.m. No one was taken to the hospital,...
WMBF
Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m. Lee...
communitytimessc.com
Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center
Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
communitytimessc.com
Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette, Jr. Seeking Re-Election
The Honorable Jesse S. Cartrette, Jr. was born in Florence, South Carolina in 1979, the oldest of three sons born to Jesse Cartrette, Sr. and Gail Sturgeon Cartrette. A product of Florence School District 1 public schools, he was Student Body President, received his academic letter jacket and graduated double-cord from South Florence High School in 1998. The first member of his family to attend college, he was an honors student at Francis Marion University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science in May of 2002. He was a member of the first graduating class of the Charleston School of Law (“Charleston Law”), where he was a founding member of the Christian Legal Society and served as one of the first class of justices seated on the law school’s student-led court formally known as the Honor Council. Judge Cartrette was awarded The Civility Award, Charleston Law’s highest honor, by election of his peers, just before receiving his Juris Doctor from the Charleston School of Law in 2007.
WMBF
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. According to SCHP, a 2018 18-wheeler was traveling south on SE...
wpde.com
Deputies locate teenager that went missing out of Georgetown County on Wednesday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies say they have located a teenager that went missing in Georgetown County Wednesday afternoon. Massey left his home around 8:30 a.m. and had not been seen until around 2:20 p.m., when deputies say he had been located. Deputies said they were searching 30...
Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
Crews responding to deadly crash involving overturned log truck near Nesmith
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews in Georgetown County responded around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday to a deadly crash with entrapment involving an overturned log truck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on SC-41 near Van Vlake Drive in the Nesmith area. The driver of a log truck was traveling north […]
abcnews4.com
Fatal crash on County Line Road SC Hwy 41/51 closed between Mingo Exxon & Hwy 512
Williamsburg County Fire Department crews responded to an overturned log truck with a fatality on County Line Road (SC 41/51) north of Mingo Exxon in the Nesmith area on Thursday, October 27th. County Line Road (SC 41/51) is closed between Mingo Exxon and Highway 512. Crews advise drivers to use...
Thousands line Biggs Park Mall for tricks and treats
Thousands lined the length of Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton Wednesday for a Trunk or Treat presented by the mall J. Blake Events and Top That D
Speedway Digest
