ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

NASCAR and FloRacing deepen commitment to grassroots racing, increase race purse by $30,000 for South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway on Nov. 18-19

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitytimessc.com

Florence County To Get $2B Electric Vehicle Battery Plant Tied To BMW

FLORENCE — The Charleston Post aand Courrier is reporting a Japanese company will supply electric vehicle battery components to BMW’s Spartanburg County manufacturing facility is planning to open a $2 billion plant in Florence County that could employ as many as 1,300 workers. Envision AESC’s plant making electric...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
High School Football PRO

Darlington, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Laurence Manning Academy football team will have a game with Trinity Collegiate School on October 28, 2022, 16:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DARLINGTON, SC
CBS Sports

How to watch Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-1; Marshall 4-3 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Chanticleers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall should still be feeling good after a win, while Coastal Carolina will be looking to regain their footing.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Traffic slowed after vehicle overturns on Highway 701

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were blocked after a crash in the Conway area. Horry County Fire Rescue said a vehicle overturned in the area of Highway 701 and Adrian Highway on Friday. Crews were called to the scene at around 2:35 p.m. No one was taken to the hospital,...
CONWAY, SC
communitytimessc.com

Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center

Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
communitytimessc.com

Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette, Jr. Seeking Re-Election

The Honorable Jesse S. Cartrette, Jr. was born in Florence, South Carolina in 1979, the oldest of three sons born to Jesse Cartrette, Sr. and Gail Sturgeon Cartrette. A product of Florence School District 1 public schools, he was Student Body President, received his academic letter jacket and graduated double-cord from South Florence High School in 1998. The first member of his family to attend college, he was an honors student at Francis Marion University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science in May of 2002. He was a member of the first graduating class of the Charleston School of Law (“Charleston Law”), where he was a founding member of the Christian Legal Society and served as one of the first class of justices seated on the law school’s student-led court formally known as the Honor Council. Judge Cartrette was awarded The Civility Award, Charleston Law’s highest honor, by election of his peers, just before receiving his Juris Doctor from the Charleston School of Law in 2007.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy