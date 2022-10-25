NASCAR and FloRacing deepen commitment to grassroots racing, increase race purse by $30,000 for South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway on Nov. 18-19

The Honorable Jesse S. Cartrette, Jr. was born in Florence, South Carolina in 1979, the oldest of three sons born to Jesse Cartrette, Sr. and Gail Sturgeon Cartrette. A product of Florence School District 1 public schools, he was Student Body President, received his academic letter jacket and graduated double-cord from South Florence High School in 1998. The first member of his family to attend college, he was an honors student at Francis Marion University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science in May of 2002. He was a member of the first graduating class of the Charleston School of Law (“Charleston Law”), where he was a founding member of the Christian Legal Society and served as one of the first class of justices seated on the law school’s student-led court formally known as the Honor Council. Judge Cartrette was awarded The Civility Award, Charleston Law’s highest honor, by election of his peers, just before receiving his Juris Doctor from the Charleston School of Law in 2007.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO