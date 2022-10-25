Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. All four practiced on Friday. Assuming they play, they would play vital roles...
Wichita Eagle
NFC East Week 8 Preview: Giants, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC East is the best football division, with Dallas, New York, and Washington winning their matchups in Week 7. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a bye week, but they remain the only undefeated team in the league with a 6-0 record.
Wichita Eagle
Can Falcons Utilize Passing Game Sunday vs. Panthers?
After an embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Arthur Smith had one message for the team — "back to work." The 3-4 Falcons are still in striking distance to remain atop the NFC South following a showdown against the 2-5 Carolina Panthers Sunday at Mercedes Benz stadium Atlanta.
Wichita Eagle
2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Tracking Players Available, Rumors, More
In one way, the NFL trade deadline is the same this year as it is any other year—you’ll hear a lot of names available ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET cutoff without many players being moved by then. In another way, it’s different. This year, for...
Wichita Eagle
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jaguars Should Consider
The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a shy team when it comes to making trades. And while the Jaguars didn't make any moves at last year's trade deadline with general manager Trent Baalke at the helm, that doesn't mean they should always stand pat. With this year's deadline falling at...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Lions vs. Dolphins Week 8
The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field this week for the first time since their 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in early October. With a record of 1-5, the urgency to win a football game has permeated the entire locker room and the coaching staff, as supporters faith in the rebuild has significantly dipped over the past 30 days.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott OUT? New RB Malik Davis Chance to Prove vs. Bears
Last week it was Dak Prescott dominating the headlines. Now it's Ezekiel Elliott's turn. The Cowboys running back has a knee issue sustained against the Lions last Sunday that has forced him to miss practice multiple times this week. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke at The Star on Friday and laid out exactly what Zeke needs to do in order to suit up on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Light Comes On for Ravens Rookie Isaiah Likely
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Isaiah Likely was one of the most impressive players during training camp. Once the season started, it took some time for Likely to adjust to the speed and nuances of the NFL. However, Likely had a breakout game in Week 8 against the...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Rule Out Two Defenders, Chris Boswell Listed as Questionable
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players and have two more players with injury tags heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace are both ruled out for the team's trip to Philly. Ogunjobi has been dealing with a knee injury for two weeks, and will miss his first game because of it. Wallace came into the week with a shoulder injury an was unable to practice throughout the week.
Wichita Eagle
Could Falcons RB Avery Williams Return to CB with Secondary Injuries?
Two-way football players are rare beyond the youth and high school football levels. Even in college, not many players will play on both sides of the ball, thanks to the 85-scholarship limit that keeps rosters full. So when people talk about an NFL player potentially playing both ways, it should...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Ex QB Ben DiNucci Takes Aim at Dak Prescott Critics
Even in the postmortem of his Dallas Cowboys career, Ben DiNucci is backing up Dak Prescott. DiNucci is a free agent after he was a part of the Cowboys' final training camp cuts but he made it quite clear that he still keeps tabs on the team's affairs through his defense of Prescott. The Cowboys' franchise quarterback, fresh off a Sunday return in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, has accomplished plenty in his NFL career to date, not least of which is a 54-33 record as a starter since taking over in 2016.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Playing Competitive-Advantage Games with T.J. Watt
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has proven to be a competitive-advantage guy as a head coach in the NFL. The Eagles coach is getting a taste of his own medicine this week as Pittsburgh plays coy with pass-rushing superstar T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who is currently on injured reserve with a partially torn pec.
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Titans Preview: Can Houston Contain Derrick Henry?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will return to NRG Stadium on Sunday for an AFC South battle against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans. The Texans will be looking for a bounce-back victory after another fourth-quarter collapse, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 7 road loss at Allegiant Stadium. Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead before the Raiders outscored the Texans 21-0 during the final period.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Ahead of Monday Night Football on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns have ruled out three key starters. Cornerback Denzel Ward, right guard Wyatt Teller, and tight end David Njoku will not give it a go this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. None of these come as a surprise with the off...
Wichita Eagle
DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Unfurls Bet $5, Win $200 Offer For Huge NFL Week 8
Wichita Eagle
Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders
On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bengals Don’t Plan on Putting Ja’Marr Chase on Injured Reserveb
CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't plan on putting Ja'Marr Chase on injured reserve according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz is reporting that Chase has a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum. The star wide receiver is expected to miss multiple games, but with the Bengals having a...
