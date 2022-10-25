Mavis Staples and Norah Jones are already getting into the Christmas spirit: Listen now

It’s never too early for Christmas with Norah Jones and Mavis Staples ! Join the pair as they reminisce on music, the first time they met and the Christmas song they both sing on the Norah Jones is Playing Along podcast.

Both fans of each other’s music, Jones and Staples spent their time on the podcast creating and talking about one another’s projects. During her time with Jones, Staples shared she is a big fan of Jones’ I Dream of Christmas album, which debuted in 2021.

“Christmas needed you! It really needed you!” Mavis said of the project. “I’m so glad you made that album because they were featuring you all week, all day, every hour. I was like, ‘There she is again!’ It was beautiful.”

Jones went on to share one of the bonus tracks on the album was Mavis’ own, “25th Day of December.”

“Your version was so good, it was hard to beat it,” Jones laughed.

Hear the pair sing the song together, plus much more on the latest episode of the Norah Jones is Playing Along podcast.

