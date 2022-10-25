ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers vs. Raptors: Scottie Barnes’ Injury Status for Friday

Going into Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, the reigning Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, was questionable for the game. After starting the year spending over 30 minutes on the floor in the Raptors’ first two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets, Barnes ran into an issue in his team’s third outing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oklahoma City Thunder Team Stats Through Five Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a 2-3 record through five games played this young season. So far, they’ve exceeded some expectations they had coming into this season. The most glaring stat on the season is that they’re a top-5 rebounding team. Of course, five games is a small...
Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, but they will remain without their young star LaMelo Ball. Still yet to make his season debut, Ball is still dealing with an ankle sprain that has held him out of Charlotte's first five games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Injury Report: Zion Williamson Likely Returning Sunday vs. Clippers

View the original article to see embedded media. After suffering a hard fall vs. the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is questionable to play in Friday night's matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns. In a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, it was revealed that Williamson is expected to go through his pre-game routine on Friday night, but may very well save his return for Sunday against the LA Clippers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Joshua Primo Addresses His Surprise Release From Spurs

View the original article to see embedded media. Second-year shooting guard Joshua Primo was placed on waivers by the Spurs on Friday night, just weeks after San Antonio picked up the third-year player option for the 2023-24 season to fully guarantee his $4.3 million salary. The 19-year-old Primo appeared to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to make their return to the court on Friday night. Since beginning their 2022-2023 campaign, the Sixers have been one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams. Going into the 2022-2023 season, some viewed the Sixers as Eastern Conference favorites. Philadelphia’s first two opponents challenged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Sixers Have Issues. They Involve Joel Embiid.

Early in the NBA season it’s always difficult to separate reality from noise. Small sample sizes throw everything out of whack. (Like the Grizzlies being 4–1 with a minus-1.7 net rating.) And teams can’t hide from garish records. A 1–4 stretch in February is a lot different than having a “1” in the win column five games into the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals

Ahead of Monday Night Football on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns have ruled out three key starters. Cornerback Denzel Ward, right guard Wyatt Teller, and tight end David Njoku will not give it a go this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. None of these come as a surprise with the off...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFC West Team Called Browns About Kareem Hunt

Cleveland Browns have been fielding calls for running back Kareem Hunt, according to multiple reports. According to one, the Los Angeles Rams have entered into the mix for the soon-to-be free agent. Hunt is in the last year of his contract and the Browns keeping him around after a 2-5...
CLEVELAND, OH

