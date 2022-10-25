View the original article to see embedded media. After suffering a hard fall vs. the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is questionable to play in Friday night's matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns. In a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, it was revealed that Williamson is expected to go through his pre-game routine on Friday night, but may very well save his return for Sunday against the LA Clippers.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO