ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts

LIV Golf's inaugural Team Championship began Friday at Trump National Doral in Miami, with $50 million up for grabs among a dozen teams. Eight teams faced off on Friday, with four advancing to Saturday's semifinals to play four teams who received first-round byes. Four teams will then play Sunday with one winning it all and splitting $16 million.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy