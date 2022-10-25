Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts
LIV Golf's inaugural Team Championship began Friday at Trump National Doral in Miami, with $50 million up for grabs among a dozen teams. Eight teams faced off on Friday, with four advancing to Saturday's semifinals to play four teams who received first-round byes. Four teams will then play Sunday with one winning it all and splitting $16 million.
Wichita Eagle
Ben Crane (remember Ben?) and Aaron Baddeley (remember Aaron?) have resurrected their games at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
If you didn’t know any better, PGA Tour veteran Ben Crane could have been one of the passengers on the TV show Manifest, where the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. After all, the 46-year-old Oregon...
