Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Related
stlpublicradio.org
It’s a church. It’s a community development corporation. It aims to rebuild JeffVanderLou
The Tabernacle Church is more than a church. In 2014, leaders there created the Tabernacle Community Development Corp., which went on to purchase dozens of vacant properties around the JeffVanderLou neighborhood in north St. Louis. Through rehabbing, the organization has turned those properties into more than 30 livable units, and...
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: The St. Louis pastor who fused his church with a community development corporation
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The Tabernacle Church is more than a church. In 2014, leaders there created the Tabernacle Community Development Corporation, which went on to purchase dozens of vacant properties around the JeffVanderLou neighborhood north St. Louis.
stlpublicradio.org
At ‘UnMasc,’ St. Louis men challenge toxic masculinity one story at a time
Expressions like “boys will be boys,” “toughen up” or “be a man” are nearly universal when discussing boyhood and manhood. Now that conversations about toxic masculinity and patriarchal societies are held more widely on social media, there is a greater push for men to recognize how antiquated displays of masculinity may cause harm to others and themselves.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Voter Guide: What to know about the 2022 midterm elections
Missouri and Illinois residents will decide several key races and ballot measures in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. We've compiled a list of the biggest ones in the St. Louis region and statewide with links to STLPR's reporting and other resources to help inform your vote. We’ll continue to update...
stlpublicradio.org
Development Coordinator for Membership
This posting is open through November 20, 2022. St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), the region’s NPR member station, seeks a collaborative, organized person to join our fundraising department and help serve the 26,000 member households that support STLPR’s public service journalism mission. We’re looking for someone who has at least one year of experience in customer service, development and/or data and CRM systems, and who wants to join a group that is keen on learning, sharing knowledge and solving problems as a team. This is an opportunity to enter or grow in the fields of philanthropy, nonprofit fundraising and public media.
stlpublicradio.org
FBI background check blocked CVPA shooter from buying a gun. Then he found a private seller
The gunman at Central Visual Performing Arts High School obtained his firearm from a private seller after an FBI background check blocked his attempt to buy one from a licensed dealer, St. Louis Police said Thursday. Orlando Harris tried to purchase his gun at a dealer in St. Charles, but...
stlpublicradio.org
A citywide development strategy is on Megan Green’s agenda if elected board president
In 2019, 15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Green came in third in a close Democratic primary for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. After that experience running citywide, she was planning to sit out the 2023 contest. But when board President Lewis Reed and two other aldermen resigned after being indicted on federal corruption charges, Green’s phone started blowing up with people telling her to get into the race to replace Reed.
Comments / 0