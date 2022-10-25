Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
NBC Sports
Why Klay has respect for Booker despite chirping Suns star
Klay Thompson came off an ejection, the first in his NBA career, against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday after jawing with Devin Booker. While the two star players were going back and forth, Thompson told reporters following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday at Chase Center that his emotions got the best of him a couple of days ago.
NBC Sports
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has amazing quote to describe Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand made a surprise return to the Boston Bruins lineup on Thursday night -- a full month ahead of his projected timetable. It didn't take long for Marchand to make a huge impact, either. The superstar left winger scored two goals and picked up an assist as the Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at TD Garden. The victory improved Boston's record to an NHL-best 7-1-0.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins trade Jack Studnicka to Canucks for two players
Jack Studnicka's tenure with the Boston Bruins reportedly has come to an end. The 23-year-old forward was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday for goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg, the team announced. Studnicka was selected by the B's in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2017...
NBC Sports
Bruins GM reveals the reasoning behind Studnicka trade with Canucks
Jack Studnicka was once rated among the very best prospects in the Boston Bruins' organization, but his career with the franchise ended without him making much of an impact at the NHL level. The Bruins traded Studnicka to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in exchange for goaltender Michael DiPietro...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety
Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
NBC Sports
Steph proves again Warriors can't pay him his true value
SAN FRANCISCO – Upon hearing Thursday morning that the latest valuation of the Warriors was set at $7 billion, tops in the NBA for the first time in franchise history, Andre Iguodala could not resist a snide but very trenchant remark. “Steph got a piece of that?” Iguodala asked....
NBC Sports
Watch Steph’s fiery reaction after dancing on Herro, hitting 3
Steph Curry put Tyler Herro into the blender and let the Miami Heat guard know about it. Midway through the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game Thursday night at Chase Center, Curry get isolated on Herro, put some nasty moves on him and drained a big 3-pointer to give Golden State a 108-100 lead.
NBC Sports
How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons
The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
NBC Sports
Angry Klay calls out Barkley over 'slipping' comments
In the midst of a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season, Klay Thompson had been stewing for a few days. He let out some of his anger Tuesday night when he was ejected during the Warriors' loss to the Phoenix Suns. The rest of Thompson's pent-up frustration came out...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Cavs takeaways: Sloppy play dooms C's late in overtime loss
The Cleveland Cavaliers came into TD Garden on Friday night and earned an impressive 132-123 overtime win against the Boston Celtics. Even without one of their best offensive players in Darius Garland, scoring wasn't an issue for the Cavs thanks to Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert. Cleveland's starting backcourt combined to score 82 points on 27-of-47 shooting. This duo played better than the Celtics' star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which scored a combined 64 points.
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr hope Kuminga isn't happy with DNP vs. Heat
The last time the Warriors played the Miami Heat, then-rookie Jonathan Kuminga played 29 minutes and 45 seconds, dropping 22 points on 52.9 percent shooting with five rebounds and one assist. This time Kuminga, the second-year forward, didn’t leave the bench once in Golden State’s 123-110 win over the Heat...
NBC Sports
Which NBA stadium has the most expensive drinks?
Attending an NBA game in 2022 can definitely cost you quite a bit of money, especially if you bring friends and family along. It's not just the cost of a ticket that can be pricey but adding on selections at a concession stand can certainly add up. Catching a buzz...
NBC Sports
Steph zings Chuck in defending Klay from 'slipping' comments
Steph Curry quickly came to the defense of his Warriors teammate Klay Thompson on Thursday following Golden State’s 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat. From the Chase Center podium, the reigning NBA Finals MVP took aim at comments about Thompson made earlier in the week by “Inside the NBA” analyst Charles Barkley, subtly roasting him in the process.
saturdaytradition.com
Keegan Murray receives important status update from Sacramento Kings
Keegan Murray will get his first NBA start just four games into his career, the Sacramento Kings announced on Twitter Wednesday. The former Iowa forward will make his first start on Thursday against the Grizzlies after shining off the bench in his first couple of games. After missing the first...
NBC Sports
Flyers claim a 2016 1st-round winger off of waivers
The Flyers took to waivers Thursday for another forward. The club claimed winger Kieffer Bellows from the Islanders. Just over a week ago, the Flyers plucked Lukas Sedlak from the Avalanche. Last season, they added Zack MacEwen and Patrick Brown off of waivers during a three-day span in October. Bellows,...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics looking into potential trades for wings, bigs
The Boston Celtics have lofty expectations in 2022-23, and it appears they're leaving no stone unturned as they try to replicate last season's success. Boston is "looking to fill holes in the frontcourt and on the wings" and is exploring trade options that would utilize its two traded player exceptions ($6.9 million from the Juancho Hernangomez deal and $5.9 million from the Dennis Schroder deal), Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney reports, citing multiple league sources.
NBC Sports
JP's priceless quip after Wiggins' double-double vs. Heat
Andrew Wiggins has been on a tear to start the 2022-23 NBA season, something his coaches and teammates like Jordan Poole have noticed. While Wiggins was speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, the 23-year-old guard hilariously interrupted the forwards' interview.
NBC Sports
Celtics in-season trade primer: Keep an eye on these five players
If the Boston Celtics are serious about going all-in for a championship in 2022-23, there might be one more move left to make. The Celtics appeared fully loaded back in July after adding Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon to a core that reached Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. But injuries to Gallinari (torn ACL; out for the season) and Robert Williams (knee surgery; potential return in December or January) have highlighted a need for frontcourt depth that was reinforced Monday night, when Nikola Vucevic snatched 23 rebounds over Boston's undersized big men.
Comments / 0