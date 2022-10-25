Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Wichita Eagle
Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. All four practiced on Friday. Assuming they play, they would play vital roles...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Trade Deadline Primer: Positions and Players to Watch, Cap Space, More
The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st, and the 5-1 Vikings are in position to be buyers. Given their strong start to the season and the relative weakness of the conference around them, this could be an opportunity for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — who has shown an affinity for trading, dating back to the draft — to bolster his team's roster.
NFL insiders believe Washington Commanders will release cornerback William Jackson
In football, the old adage is “one can never have too many cornerbacks,” or at least that’s what Mike Zimmer
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Rule Out Two Defenders, Chris Boswell Listed as Questionable
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players and have two more players with injury tags heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace are both ruled out for the team's trip to Philly. Ogunjobi has been dealing with a knee injury for two weeks, and will miss his first game because of it. Wallace came into the week with a shoulder injury an was unable to practice throughout the week.
Wichita Eagle
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Wichita Eagle
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Ahead of Monday Night Football on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns have ruled out three key starters. Cornerback Denzel Ward, right guard Wyatt Teller, and tight end David Njoku will not give it a go this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. None of these come as a surprise with the off...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jaguars Should Consider
The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a shy team when it comes to making trades. And while the Jaguars didn't make any moves at last year's trade deadline with general manager Trent Baalke at the helm, that doesn't mean they should always stand pat. With this year's deadline falling at...
Rodgers, Packers seek first road win at the Buffalo Bills
GREEN BAY (3-4) at BUFFALO (5-1) Sunday 7:20 p.m. CDT, NBC. OPENING LINE: Bills by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Green Bay 2-5; Buffalo 4-2. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bills 22-0 on Sept. 30, 2018, in Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Packers...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Playing Competitive-Advantage Games with T.J. Watt
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has proven to be a competitive-advantage guy as a head coach in the NFL. The Eagles coach is getting a taste of his own medicine this week as Pittsburgh plays coy with pass-rushing superstar T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who is currently on injured reserve with a partially torn pec.
FOX59
Tarik Glenn on Ring of Honor induction
INDIANAPOLIS – Tarik Glenn, who helped protect Peyton Manning during the Colts’ rise to the top of the NFL in the early 2000’s will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor on Sunday. The Colts picked Glenn 19th overall in the 1997 draft and the offensive lineman from California became a three-time Pro Bowler […]
Wichita Eagle
Phillies World Series Fever is Capturing Eagles’ Attention
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts will return to his hometown of Houston a Phillies fan when the Eagles play the Texans next Thursday night. So said the Eagles quarterback earlier this week. “I’m Houston born and raised,” Hurts said. “I love my city. That’s my hometown. But my home now...
Wichita Eagle
Bears and Cowboys Ticket Prices Continue Dropping
View the original article to see embedded media. Even a convincing win over the New England Patriots did little to make Bears tickets more difficult to come by for this week's game in Dallas. Whether it's because the Cowboys' own offense is struggling or the Bears are viewed as a...
Comments / 0