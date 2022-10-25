ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Wichita Eagle

Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary

Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Trade Deadline Primer: Positions and Players to Watch, Cap Space, More

The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st, and the 5-1 Vikings are in position to be buyers. Given their strong start to the season and the relative weakness of the conference around them, this could be an opportunity for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — who has shown an affinity for trading, dating back to the draft — to bolster his team's roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Rule Out Two Defenders, Chris Boswell Listed as Questionable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players and have two more players with injury tags heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace are both ruled out for the team's trip to Philly. Ogunjobi has been dealing with a knee injury for two weeks, and will miss his first game because of it. Wallace came into the week with a shoulder injury an was unable to practice throughout the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’

View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Wichita Eagle

Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals

Ahead of Monday Night Football on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns have ruled out three key starters. Cornerback Denzel Ward, right guard Wyatt Teller, and tight end David Njoku will not give it a go this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. None of these come as a surprise with the off...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jaguars Should Consider

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a shy team when it comes to making trades. And while the Jaguars didn't make any moves at last year's trade deadline with general manager Trent Baalke at the helm, that doesn't mean they should always stand pat. With this year's deadline falling at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WausauPilot

Rodgers, Packers seek first road win at the Buffalo Bills

GREEN BAY (3-4) at BUFFALO (5-1) Sunday 7:20 p.m. CDT, NBC. OPENING LINE: Bills by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Green Bay 2-5; Buffalo 4-2. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bills 22-0 on Sept. 30, 2018, in Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Playing Competitive-Advantage Games with T.J. Watt

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has proven to be a competitive-advantage guy as a head coach in the NFL. The Eagles coach is getting a taste of his own medicine this week as Pittsburgh plays coy with pass-rushing superstar T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who is currently on injured reserve with a partially torn pec.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX59

Tarik Glenn on Ring of Honor induction

INDIANAPOLIS – Tarik Glenn, who helped protect Peyton Manning during the Colts’ rise to the top of the NFL in the early 2000’s will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor on Sunday. The Colts picked Glenn 19th overall in the 1997 draft and the offensive lineman from California became a three-time Pro Bowler […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Phillies World Series Fever is Capturing Eagles’ Attention

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts will return to his hometown of Houston a Phillies fan when the Eagles play the Texans next Thursday night. So said the Eagles quarterback earlier this week. “I’m Houston born and raised,” Hurts said. “I love my city. That’s my hometown. But my home now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bears and Cowboys Ticket Prices Continue Dropping

View the original article to see embedded media. Even a convincing win over the New England Patriots did little to make Bears tickets more difficult to come by for this week's game in Dallas. Whether it's because the Cowboys' own offense is struggling or the Bears are viewed as a...
