3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Delivering healthy food options to Indy residents
Dozens of Indianapolis families now have boxes full of fresh fruits and vegetables for free thanks to a program called “Good Food for All”.
WISH-TV
Belmont Beach vandalism pushes organizers to share site’s historical significance
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vandals were caught on camera causing damage at Haughville’s historic Belmont Beach. Teenagers are the suspected culprits. Representatives said they want to bring it to the community’s attention to try to spread the word and educate. A lot of work has gone into creating...
Local ice cream shop providing employment for people with disabilities
Tapping into an underserved workforce in order to fill jobs is the goal of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.
New Indy Learning Center opens in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Behavior Analysis Center for Autism (BACA) opened its first Indianapolis Learning Center today on the northeast side. BACA, which is part of LEARN Behavior, delivers services to kids with autism across Indiana. It's near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. The location will serve children ages 2...
Fox 59
Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display
It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
Fox 59
Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall
Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
Group revitalizing Belmont Beach in Haughville asks for help stopping vandals
Those working to beautify a historic piece of Indianapolis in Haughville are searching for answers after their hard work was vandalized.
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found shot Friday afternoon in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Police were called shortly before 4:45 p.m. Friday to a home near the intersection of East 25th Street and...
WISH-TV
Planned improvements to the Red Line will close North Meridian for approx. 30 days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is planning to shut down North Meridian Street for approximately 30 days on Nov. 7 for planned improvements on the Fall Creek Ivy Tech Red Line Station; some riders said this will cause issues in their commutes. David Bennett frequently uses this bus stop. “I...
Indianapolis charter school seeks to buy district school building
A charter school within Indianapolis Public Schools borders is hoping to acquire Paul Miller Elementary School 114 if the school board approves its closure next month. Victory College Prep, a K-12 school just half a mile from School 114, hopes to use the property to accommodate its growing enrollment.“The Paul Miller property is just two city blocks from the VCP campus — and annually, in recent years, we’ve welcomed a growing number...
WISH-TV
Beech Grove opens Thompson Trail for pedestrians
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The city government of Beech Grove opened its new pedestrian trail Friday afternoon. The 1-mile asphalt Thompson Trail runs along the north side of Thompson Road between Emerson and Ninth avenues in the city in southeastern Marion County. The new addition is in one...
WISH-TV
Butler Blue IV delivers acceptance letter to Ben Davis High School twins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University’s mascot, Blue IV, surprised local twins with an acceptance letter into the university Thursday morning. Didier and Dominique Vohito, 17, attend Ben Davis High School on the west side of Indianapolis. The twins are Liberian and Butler University was their first college choice.
‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to give names to state’s 600+ unidentified people
INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the […]
WISH-TV
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man with trauma wounds found dead downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with trauma wounds was found dead Thursday morning along a downtown street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 8 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a commercial area just east of I-70 near the intersection at Southeastern Avenue.
beckersasc.com
44,000-square-foot Indianapolis medical office building sold
A 44,000-square-foot medical office building in Indianapolis has been sold, REBusiness Online reported Oct. 28. Waltham, Mass.-based Fresenius Kidney Care and home care service company Help at Home are the building's tenants. The sale was negotiated by Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors, which also represented the seller, Valley Equity Group,...
WISH-TV
IPS may ask voters to raise taxes for improvements
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools may ask voters to raise taxes to improve facilities and expand education opportunities, the district said in a news release issued Thursday night. A tax increase of an additional $6 for most homeowners would result if voters approved the two referendums proposed Thursday...
Friends of Belmont Beach call vandalism to historic signs 'devastating'
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Haughville community say they're disappointed after vandals damaged historic signs at Belmont Beach. Belmont is a formerly segregated beach at 2020 N. White River Parkway Dr. West. At one point, it was the only waterfront Black people in the area could visit and swim.
WISH-TV
Train hits trailer stuck on Hancock County railroad tracks; no one hurt
FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt after a flatbed trailer was hit by a freight train Thursday morning in Hancock County, the sheriff’s office said. At around 9:30 a.m., the truck hauling the trailer attempted to cross some railroad tracks on County Road 400 West near State Road 67. That’s an area southwest of Fortville, about three miles north of Mt. Vernon High School.
WISH-TV
Fatal crash takes the life of 1 man on US 40 in Hancock County
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning from a crash that caused his vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:00 a.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department officers were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just East of Greenfield.
