Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

New Indy Learning Center opens in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Behavior Analysis Center for Autism (BACA) opened its first Indianapolis Learning Center today on the northeast side. BACA, which is part of LEARN Behavior, delivers services to kids with autism across Indiana. It's near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. The location will serve children ages 2...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display

It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall

Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies in shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found shot Friday afternoon in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Police were called shortly before 4:45 p.m. Friday to a home near the intersection of East 25th Street and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

Indianapolis charter school seeks to buy district school building

A charter school within Indianapolis Public Schools borders is hoping to acquire Paul Miller Elementary School 114 if the school board approves its closure next month. Victory College Prep, a K-12 school just half a mile from School 114, hopes to use the property to accommodate its growing enrollment.“The Paul Miller property is just two city blocks from the VCP campus — and annually, in recent years, we’ve welcomed a growing number...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Beech Grove opens Thompson Trail for pedestrians

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The city government of Beech Grove opened its new pedestrian trail Friday afternoon. The 1-mile asphalt Thompson Trail runs along the north side of Thompson Road between Emerson and Ninth avenues in the city in southeastern Marion County. The new addition is in one...
BEECH GROVE, IN
WISH-TV

Butler Blue IV delivers acceptance letter to Ben Davis High School twins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University’s mascot, Blue IV, surprised local twins with an acceptance letter into the university Thursday morning. Didier and Dominique Vohito, 17, attend Ben Davis High School on the west side of Indianapolis. The twins are Liberian and Butler University was their first college choice.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to give names to state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man with trauma wounds found dead downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with trauma wounds was found dead Thursday morning along a downtown street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 8 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a commercial area just east of I-70 near the intersection at Southeastern Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
beckersasc.com

44,000-square-foot Indianapolis medical office building sold

A 44,000-square-foot medical office building in Indianapolis has been sold, REBusiness Online reported Oct. 28. Waltham, Mass.-based Fresenius Kidney Care and home care service company Help at Home are the building's tenants. The sale was negotiated by Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors, which also represented the seller, Valley Equity Group,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IPS may ask voters to raise taxes for improvements

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools may ask voters to raise taxes to improve facilities and expand education opportunities, the district said in a news release issued Thursday night. A tax increase of an additional $6 for most homeowners would result if voters approved the two referendums proposed Thursday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Train hits trailer stuck on Hancock County railroad tracks; no one hurt

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt after a flatbed trailer was hit by a freight train Thursday morning in Hancock County, the sheriff’s office said. At around 9:30 a.m., the truck hauling the trailer attempted to cross some railroad tracks on County Road 400 West near State Road 67. That’s an area southwest of Fortville, about three miles north of Mt. Vernon High School.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Fatal crash takes the life of 1 man on US 40 in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning from a crash that caused his vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:00 a.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department officers were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just East of Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IN

