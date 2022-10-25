ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Doctor lists types of infants at high risk for RSV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to health experts, respiratory syncytial virus is more severe in children with certain pre-existing medical conditions, resulting in higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who gives a list...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Babies born on Halloween at IU Health North will receive special gift

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – According to nursing staff at IU Health North, Halloween is a popular holiday for babies to be born. To make it more special, registered nurse Cynthia Schafer has used her crochet skills for 11 years to knit babies born on holidays hats. “Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter,...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Elderly Zionsville man stays active with yoga, Pilates

Not as many men as women typically participate in yoga and Pilates classes, nor do many elderly individuals get regular exercise. Sherm Smith, an 84-year-old Zionsville resident, is an exception. Although research shows that yoga improves health regardless of gender or age, there is also evidence that men are not...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

IU Health Fishers to break ground next week

IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers. The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

The Winter 2022-2023 Snow Prediction

How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question I am asked a lot this time of year. And while the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25 and a half inches, there are several factors that come into play. Three out of the last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

The Christmas Experience offers not just toys but second chances

INDIANAPOLIS — Every holiday season, The Christmas Experience sets up a store-like space where Indy families in need can shop free of charge for toys and gifts for their kids. That’s only where the help begins, though. Volunteers use the shopping time to learn about each family’s greater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Humane Society for Hamilton County receives $15,000 grant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County was named the Midwest grand prize recipient of Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program, earning $15,000 in grant money. The no-kill shelter in Fishers is one of relatively few in the U.S. that is truly no-kill. "This funding will be...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

After the Bell: Musk acquires twitter; gas company earnings; job posting update

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elon Musk finally controls twitter, but the drama is far from over. His first move, fire the top execs running the place. The problem is they all had golden parachutes. In total all three get about $200 million of Musk’s money, through stock sales. Twitter’s now former head of legal policy walks away with $74 million by herself. Also, some twitter employees say additional layoffs have now started.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall

Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

Ivy Tech to Offer Accelerated Statewide IT Certification Programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
COLUMBUS, IN
townepost.com

Donaldson’s Finer Chocolates Spreads Sweetness

Those who visit Donaldson’s Finer Chocolates in Lebanon may remember the famous saying that “life is like a box of chocolates…you never know what you’re gonna get.” Except at this family-run chocolate store, patrons to this chocolatier know exactly what they’ll get: high-quality, handmade chocolates that have charmed customers for more than 50 years.
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display

It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

