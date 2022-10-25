Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WISH-TV
Doctor lists types of infants at high risk for RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to health experts, respiratory syncytial virus is more severe in children with certain pre-existing medical conditions, resulting in higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who gives a list...
WISH-TV
Babies born on Halloween at IU Health North will receive special gift
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – According to nursing staff at IU Health North, Halloween is a popular holiday for babies to be born. To make it more special, registered nurse Cynthia Schafer has used her crochet skills for 11 years to knit babies born on holidays hats. “Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter,...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: When does daylight saving time end?
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is here and it is turning cooler and we are losing daylight. This might have you wondering when do we turn our clocks back. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. This means when you go to bed Saturday night, Nov. 5, you turn the clocks back one hour.
Current Publishing
Elderly Zionsville man stays active with yoga, Pilates
Not as many men as women typically participate in yoga and Pilates classes, nor do many elderly individuals get regular exercise. Sherm Smith, an 84-year-old Zionsville resident, is an exception. Although research shows that yoga improves health regardless of gender or age, there is also evidence that men are not...
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
abc12.com
Lilly responds after diabetes patient advocates protest high insulin costs outside HQ
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company is offering a response following a Monday protest about insulin prices by a diabetes patient advocate group. T1 International is a patient-led, nonprofit organization that says it advocates for access to insulin for all. According to a study cited by T1 International,...
Current Publishing
IU Health Fishers to break ground next week
IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers. The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
cbs4indy.com
The Winter 2022-2023 Snow Prediction
How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question I am asked a lot this time of year. And while the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25 and a half inches, there are several factors that come into play. Three out of the last...
Fox 59
The Christmas Experience offers not just toys but second chances
INDIANAPOLIS — Every holiday season, The Christmas Experience sets up a store-like space where Indy families in need can shop free of charge for toys and gifts for their kids. That’s only where the help begins, though. Volunteers use the shopping time to learn about each family’s greater...
Humane Society for Hamilton County receives $15,000 grant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County was named the Midwest grand prize recipient of Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program, earning $15,000 in grant money. The no-kill shelter in Fishers is one of relatively few in the U.S. that is truly no-kill. "This funding will be...
Wave 3
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Easter Sunday, Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when he found a suitcase and inside, the remains of a little boy. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta.
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine
City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine, according to the City of Bloomington. Here is the text of their press release from earlier in October:. October 7, 2022. For more information, please contact:. Andrew...
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Musk acquires twitter; gas company earnings; job posting update
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elon Musk finally controls twitter, but the drama is far from over. His first move, fire the top execs running the place. The problem is they all had golden parachutes. In total all three get about $200 million of Musk’s money, through stock sales. Twitter’s now former head of legal policy walks away with $74 million by herself. Also, some twitter employees say additional layoffs have now started.
Fox 59
Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall
Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
WISH-TV
Zionsville family shares love of Halloween with front yard display
ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Halloween is just days away and Jill and Rich Rezek live for this time of year. They’ve always loved Halloween — that’s why they put the time and effort into decorating their front yard. They want others to feel the love as well.
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
953wiki.com
Ivy Tech to Offer Accelerated Statewide IT Certification Programs
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
townepost.com
Donaldson’s Finer Chocolates Spreads Sweetness
Those who visit Donaldson’s Finer Chocolates in Lebanon may remember the famous saying that “life is like a box of chocolates…you never know what you’re gonna get.” Except at this family-run chocolate store, patrons to this chocolatier know exactly what they’ll get: high-quality, handmade chocolates that have charmed customers for more than 50 years.
Fox 59
Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display
It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
