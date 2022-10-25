Huskers Getting Ready for Physical Test
Mickey Joseph and players comment on challenges posed by No. 17 Illinois
Nebraska is preparing for a test of its toughness in Saturday's game against Illinois, and Mickey Joseph says he has seen improvement in the Huskers' physicality.
"It's gotten a lot better," Nebraska's interim head football coach said Tuesday. "I like where they are right now. It has to be up there because Illinois is a physical football team, so we have to match that physicality."
The 17th-ranked Illini have one of the nation's top defenses statistically, and the offense is powered by the country's leading rusher, Chase Brown.
"They're not disguising anything," linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements said. "They're seeing who's tough, who's physical."
Nebraska's challenge on defense is heightened by the loss of linebacker and co-captain Nick Henrich, who injured a knee during the Oct. 15 game at Purdue. Joseph confirmed Tuesday that Henrich is done for the season.
More from Tuesday's game-week press conference is below. Refresh this page to see the latest additions to the coverage. Items with asterisk may require a subscription. Go here for the HuskerMax discussion.
Coverage
Non-paywall
- Husker247 | Mickey Joseph press conference quick hits
- Husker247 | 'We'll be ready to go,' Husker QB says of matchup against top-ranked Illini defense
- Husker247 | Casey Thompson highlights the accountability he sees Joseph instilling
- Husker247 | Trey Palmer's growth at WR since LSU transfer stems from opportunity, Mickey Joseph says
- Husker247 | A satellite camp that wasn't so long ago (but sure seems it) comes to mind with this Husker-Illinois week
- On3 | Mickey Joseph confirms season-ending injury for Nick Henrich
- Associated Press | Joseph comments on unsigned recruit
- Daily Nebraskan | Nebraska offense confident in preparations for nation’s top defense
- Quotes | Joseph , Corcoran , Thompson , Washington , Magua-Clements , Nelson
- Omaha World-Herald | Sam McKewon recap (video)
More sources
- Omaha World-Herald* | Receiver Marcus Washington facing off against familiar foes
- Omaha World-Herald* | Casey Thompson wants Mickey Joseph to stay
- Omaha World-Herald* | Refreshed Nebraska finding reasons to believe in Big Ten West contention
- Omaha World-Herald* | Notes: Tommi Hill is 'coming along' in his new role as wide receiver
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Blitz meetings led by Raiola helping Husker QB Thompson feel comfortable
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Practice report: How Oklahoma loss changed Huskers
- Lincoln Journal Star* | What is Nebraska's plan if opponents begin to double-team Trey Palmer?
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Amie Just: 4 takeaways from Husker Tuesday, including an awkward moment
- Hail Varsity* | Huskers Look to Match Illinois' Physicality out of Bye Week
- Hail Varsity* | Phalen Sanford Wanted to Test Himself, Now He's Playing Beyond his 8-man Roots
- HuskerOnline* | Five things we learned from Nebraska's press conference
Video
From the other side
- Illini Inquirer | Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
- Illini Inquirer | Coordinator quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about Nebraska
- Illini Inquirer | Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Nebraska
- Associated Press | Word Is Out About Chase Brown; Illinois Wants Volume Turned Up
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch | The Athletic's Ari Wasserman says Illinois football 'has MAC-level talent'
More info
- Neb. depth chart
- Flip sheet
- Pregame notes: Neb. | Illinois
- HuskerMax game page
- Practice schedule
- KLIN/HuskerMax reports
- NU roster
- 2022 schedule
Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here .
Comments / 1