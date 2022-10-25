Huskers Getting Ready for Physical Test

Mickey Joseph and players comment on challenges posed by No. 17 Illinois

Nebraska is preparing for a test of its toughness in Saturday's game against Illinois, and Mickey Joseph says he has seen improvement in the Huskers' physicality.

"It's gotten a lot better," Nebraska's interim head football coach said Tuesday. "I like where they are right now. It has to be up there because Illinois is a physical football team, so we have to match that physicality."

The 17th-ranked Illini have one of the nation's top defenses statistically, and the offense is powered by the country's leading rusher, Chase Brown.

"They're not disguising anything," linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements said. "They're seeing who's tough, who's physical."

Nebraska's challenge on defense is heightened by the loss of linebacker and co-captain Nick Henrich, who injured a knee during the Oct. 15 game at Purdue. Joseph confirmed Tuesday that Henrich is done for the season.

More from Tuesday's game-week press conference is below. Refresh this page to see the latest additions to the coverage. Items with asterisk may require a subscription. Go here for the HuskerMax discussion.

