Huskers Getting Ready for Physical Test

By Joe Hudson
 4 days ago

Mickey Joseph and players comment on challenges posed by No. 17 Illinois

Nebraska is preparing for a test of its toughness in Saturday's game against Illinois, and Mickey Joseph says he has seen improvement in the Huskers' physicality.

"It's gotten a lot better," Nebraska's interim head football coach said Tuesday. "I like where they are right now. It has to be up there because Illinois is a physical football team, so we have to match that physicality."

The 17th-ranked Illini have one of the nation's top defenses statistically, and the offense is powered by the country's leading rusher, Chase Brown.

"They're not disguising anything," linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements said. "They're seeing who's tough, who's physical."

Nebraska's challenge on defense is heightened by the loss of linebacker and co-captain Nick Henrich, who injured a knee during the Oct. 15 game at Purdue. Joseph confirmed Tuesday that Henrich is done for the season.

More from Tuesday's game-week press conference is below. Refresh this page to see the latest additions to the coverage. Items with asterisk may require a subscription. Go here for the HuskerMax discussion.

FanSided

Nebraska Football: Broadcast crew set for Huskers vs Illini Week 9

The Nebraska football team has one of its toughest games of the year on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers square off against the 17th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. This is a game that will determine whether or not the Cornhuskers will stay in the running for the Big Ten West or take a big hit to their bowl game hopes.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss

One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
The Nebraska City News Press

Husker sellout streak legit

Nebraska football, 3-4, hosts Illinois, 6-1, for a 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Huskers come in as underdogs against an Illini program which is experiencing one of its best seasons in recent memory under second-year Illini Coach Bret Bielema. Illinois is hoping for a run to the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral

On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

