Louisa County, IA

'We have your back': Louisa County gives green light to veteran support program

By Jim Rudisill
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
WAPELLO — A program intended to help veterans transition from military to civilian life received the support of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday during its regular weekly meeting.

Louisa County Veterans Affairs Service Officer Adam Caudle presented the supervisors with a resolution in support of Operation Green Light for Veterans in Louisa County during his monthly department update. The board approved the resolution after chair Brad Quigley read it into the meeting minutes.

According to Caudle, local residents will be able to show their support for transitioning veterans by installing green bulbs or wrapping green membrane around front lights of residences or businesses.

“It’s a passive way to let them know, green light — we have your back; we’re here for you,” he explained to the board about the program, which is being promoted by the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.

Caudle said NACVSO had developed the resolution.

In the remainder of his report, Caudle told the supervisors his workload remained steady, with 157 contacts since his last update.

He also said Muscatine County Veterans Affairs Service Office Eric Sanders had recently been accredited. Caudle had been assisting Sanders during the accreditation process.

In a related Muscatine County discussion, Caudle told the supervisors that county’s veterans were now using the Veteran Transport Service instead of the DAV van that had been shared with Louisa County.

He said the van will continue to provide Louisa County veterans with rides to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Iowa City; and they could arrange those by calling his office at (319) 527-6513.

The Oct. 23 Veterans Appreciation Meal held at the Wapello Briggs Center had been successful, with about 70 veterans and support staff participating, Caudle also reported. He said future meals may be held in other locations around the county.

Louisa County Emergency Management focuses on hazard mitigation, school security assessments

Louisa County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hall also provided his monthly update, covering emergency management, safety and E911 activities, to the board.

Under emergency management, Hall said he was continuing to work with local communities to develop the 2025 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is due February 2026.

He said the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission has been contacted to assist with the plan. Hall said he is focusing on meeting with leaders in each county community to learn of local hazard concerns and possible mitigation.

He also updated the board on a recent meeting of the Louisa Emergency Preparedness Committee that drew about 25 participants to discuss recovery after a disaster.

Hall also reported he was working with local schools to complete school security assessments under Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ planned $100 million commitment to improve school safety.

Under his E911 activities, Hall said two computers had been replaced at the county sheriff’s dispatch center in an effort to prolong the current system’s use.

He also reported working continuing on a county safety manual and updated the supervisors on efforts to obtain a grant to install a generator at the County Complex.

Weed Commission Mike Howard also presented his annual weed report to the supervisors for approval. Howard was previously re-appointed to his position at the beginning of the year.

In the final department update, county engineer Adam Shutt met with the board for his weekly report. He said maintenance crews were continuing winter preparations; while he was busy with design, budget and other activities.

