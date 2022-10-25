ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMC offers 3D mammogram, COVID-19 vaccination event Friday at East El Paso clinic

By Times staff report
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
University Medical Center of El Paso is offering women a special 3D mammogram and vaccination event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the UMC East Clinic, 1521 Joe Battle Blvd.

For those without insurance, the cost of a mammogram is only $50; for those with insurance, there is no cost, a UMC news release said.

UMC also is offering the latest COVID-19 vaccine/booster on a free, walk-in basis to anyone 5 years of age or older. Women must receive a mammogram first, if they are receiving both.

Mammograms will be provided from 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. and vaccinations will be provided from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

