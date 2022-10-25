ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer Hall at Kansas Wesleyan University set for nomination as National Historic place

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
 3 days ago
The centerpiece of Kansas Wesleyan University's campus, Pioneer Hall, is one step closer to being nationally recognized as an historic site.

During its meeting Monday, the Salina City Commission approved a resolution to agree with a recommendation from the city's Heritage Commission that Pioneer Hall meets criteria to be eligible for and support the nomination of the building to the Register of Historic Kansas Places and then to the National Register of Historic Places.

Dean Andrew, the city zoning administrator said the Kansas State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is scheduled to consider the nomination during a Nov. 5 meeting of the Historic Sites Board of Review (HSBR).

If approved by the HSBR, Pioneer Hall will be entered into the Kansas register and then submitted to the National Park Service, which reviews nominations for the national register.

"If it is nominated and selected to go on the national register, that could potentially make this building eligible for financial incentives to restore and rehabilitate (it)," Andrew said. "These would include the use of state and federal rehabilitation tax credits."

What makes Pioneer Hall historic?

According to Andrew, there are criteria that need to be met for places to be registered.

"They have put forward this nomination, finding that Pioneer Hall meets two criteria," Andrew said. "One, that the property's associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of Salina's history and (two), that the property embodies distinctive characteristics of a type, period or method of construction or represents the work of a master or processes high artistic values."

Andrew said one unique quality to the building is that KWU took a "pay-as-you-go" approach, having the building be constructed over an eight-year period between 1922 and 1930.

Additionally, the building was designed by a prominent Kansas architect, Wichita-based Lorentz Schmidt.

"(He) also has designed several notable school buildings and other buildings in Wichita," said Andrew. "According to the nominating form, Pioneer Hall is a strong example of the Collegiate Gothic style of architecture."

Kansas Wesleyan excited for possibility of national recognition

The nomination of Pioneer Hall to the national register has been an ongoing process for KWU.

According to documents presented during the city commission meeting, the school has been working with Brenda Spencer, of Spencer Preservation, to produce the nomination, with Spencer visiting Salina multiple times to document the physical condition of the structure and to do research and interviews of the history of the site.

“Pioneer Hall has been a Salina landmark for nearly 100 years,” said Kristin Heck, KWU campus historian and one of the individuals who helped file the nomination. “To have our campus’ flagship building recognized in this way would be a tremendous honor. We are thankful for the city commission’s support of this goal.”

In the end, the city commission approved 4-0 to submit the resolution of support to the SHPO.

