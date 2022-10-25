ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Residents: Objects thrown from overpasses kill driver in Barstow, disrupt High Desert travelers

By Charlie McGee, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9GEI_0imGqDFu00

One person was killed after objects have been thrown from overpasses at drivers between Victorville and Barstow, some High Desert residents say.

One person died Saturday night at Barstow Community Hospital after being in a vehicle on a nearby highway targeted by "someone or some people throwing things off overpasses," according to a source familiar with the matter who confirmed the death on condition of anonymity.

It isn't the first time a driver between Barstow and its counterpart city to the south has faced this unique form of sudden danger on the road. Yermo resident Jack Adamyk says a friend of his recently had an object thrown at them from an overpass that didn't disrupt their driving but landed in the vehicle through their sunroof.

Authorities aren't saying much on the issue right now.

California Highway Patrol officer Bradley Walters, from CHP's Barstow Area office, said his office "has knowledge of one incident occurring recently" in response to an email from the Daily Press asking if his agency can confirm reports of the trend and it specifically leading to a person's death Saturday night in Barstow.

Walters confirmed in a follow-up email that the description of a death resulting from an overpass targeting is accurate and that "the incident did occur Saturday night."

"At this time, this recent incident is under investigation," Walters said in the email. "I am unable to provide any information regarding incidents occurring within the Victorville Area."

Victorville Area CHP officer Jesus Rodriguez didn't comment when asked about any incidents, acknowledging only the recent incident in Barstow by saying in an email that "it is undetermined if this incident is related to any incident in the Victorville area."

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department doesn't appear to be involved in investigating the incidents. " We have not responded to any such calls that I am able to find," spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said in an email. "Most likely, any calls of this sort will be handled by CHP, as victims are on the freeway."

Adamyk finds the idea of these incidents becoming a trend disturbing. He encouraged locals to drive safely and, if need be, take an offramp or onramp on the highway to avoid a suspicious overpass.

"It's so crazy to me how people don't want to share with the public to help spread awareness," he said. "It's selfish to withhold info that can help save someone else's life."

Charlie McGee covers the city of Barstow and its surrounding communities for the Daily Press. He is also a Report for America corps member with the GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and worldwide. McGee may be reached at 760-955-5341 or cmcgee@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @bycharliemcgee.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Residents: Objects thrown from overpasses kill driver in Barstow, disrupt High Desert travelers

Comments / 13

Truck Fump
3d ago

the boredom of life is just unbelievable nowadays.... I admit I did stupid stuff as a youth but this is just ridiculous.... I guess I may have just been behind and couldn't think of anything kool to do in my time.,... this was what I was missing all this time? throwing stuff from overpasses....? these people need to buy a skateboard or even a big wheel.... maybe go play in the park? WOW

Reply(7)
6
Suzette Castaneda
3d ago

oh my goodness gracious and my condolences to their families

Reply
7
Related
foxla.com

Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting

COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Semi Hauling Hay Crashes On Freeway | Fontana

10.24.2022 | 11:20 PM | DEVORE – On October 24th at about 11:20 PM, CHP responded to a crash on the Northbound 215, South of Devore Rd. Units arrived on the scene and located a pickup truck and a trailer loaded with about 45,000 Lbs of Hay. A SigAlert was issued while crews cleaned up the hay. Only one person was transported with minor injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
FONTANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella

(CNS) – A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. David Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
AGU Blogosphere

Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains

Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains. On Tuesday a remarkable video was posted to Twitter showing a series of debris flows at Yucaipa in the San Bernadino Mountains of California:- . The video is also on Youtube. This series of debris flows, which occurred over...
YUCAIPA, CA
KTLA

Chevron robbed at gunpoint in Grand Terrace; 3 sought

Deputies are searching for three armed robbers who held up a Chevron station in Grand Terrace Thursday night. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the station located in the 22000 block of Barton Road. Three male suspects held up the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing the store, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County […]
GRAND TERRACE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Semis Collide in Banning Injuring Two

(CNS) – One person was seriously injured after a collision involving three semi-trucks Wednesday in Banning. Firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to Highland Springs Avenue and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the collision had trapped two people and were able to extricate both, said the Riverside County Authority.
BANNING, CA
knewsradio.com

Father Arrested In Running Springs

A Southern California man has been arrested for trying to drown his two-year-old daughter in a pond. The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department says Timothy Shipman was seen trying to submerge the girl at a campground in the mountain town of Running Springs. Workers at the Pali Mountain Camp stopped...
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs

A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
vvng.com

Over 100 pounds of cocaine found during a traffic stop on a semi in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over 100 pounds of cocaine were discovered during a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer in Barstow, officials said. It happened on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 11:57 P.M., when Officer Irwin Islas with the Barstow Police Department conducted the enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation in the area of Interstate 15 and Lenwood Road.
BARSTOW, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two Fontana men are arrested on drug and weapons charges during traffic stop

Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
FONTANA, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy