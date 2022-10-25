ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Get tickets to the Christmas in the Sky gala to support Shreveport Regional Arts Council

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Christmas in the Sky is returning for a night of entertainment, dancing and fairy tales at the Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack and the tickets are officially on sale.

This year's event is called "Kiss a Frog" and will be an "enchanted evening of fairy tales, tall tales and cocktails" with live and silent auctions to support the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

The biennial black-tie gala's proceeds go right back into the community, providing free arts programming for all ages and talent levels. Some of the programs that benefit from the galas include the Arts in Education, ArtBreak Festival, Artspace, public art and artist grants, exhibitions and entrepreneurial training.

Gala Tickets

  • Single Ticket - $300
  • Couples Ticket - $600

Raffle Tickets - Limited Availability

  • Sid Potts - $25
  • Silver Paddle - $100
  • Golden Paddle - $200

Registration for the raffle tickets closes on Friday, December 9.

For more information on the event including how to purchase tickets, visit the Christmas in the Sky website.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

