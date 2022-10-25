ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Manatee County ends red-light camera program, drivers warned to obey the law

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
Red-light cameras are no more in Manatee County, but officials warn that the end of the program does not give motorists the green light to break traffic laws.

Manatee County Commissioners decided to end the program in May, but it officially remained in effect until its contract with Conduent Transportation expired on Oct. 14.

"The closing of the red-light camera program does not affect other red-light violations issued by law enforcement," Manatee County spokesperson Bill Logan said in a statement. "All uniform traffic citations issued by Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still in effect and can be paid at the county courthouse."

The initiative started in mid-December, when at the county's request, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office stopped issuing red-light traffic infractions for a 120-day period on right-hand turns where drivers did not come to a complete stop.

At the time, commissioners who supported the plan to end the red-light camera program said it fails to prevent traffic accidents and instead acts as a mechanism to unnecessarily fine residents and generate unnecessary revenue for several agencies.

First-time offenders were issued a state-mandated $158. Of that, $70 is collected by the state, $10 by the department of health's emergency medical services bureau, $3 goes to the brain and spinal cord injury trust, and $75 is collected by the county, according to Manatee County.

Those who voiced apprehension cited concerns about safety, and the need for other mechanisms to address concerns at key intersections.

If the county had terminated the agreement prematurely, it would have needed to pay additional charges per contract terms. Thus no official vote was taken, per the attorney's office advice during the May meeting.

Officials said that any notice of violations that have been issued by vendor Conduent is null and void. Motorists who receive a notice of violation in the mail and who have any questions can call Manatee County Code Enforcement at 941-748-2071 for assistance.

