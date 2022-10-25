ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield man found not guilty in 2020 homicide outside downtown bar

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
A man accused in the shooting death of Dearius Jones in 2020 was found not guilty of four counts of first-degree murder Tuesday in a four-day bench trial.

Sangamon County Chief Circuit Court Judge John Madonia found Johnathan Austin, 28, of Springfield, not guilty on four charges stemming from the fatal shooting on Aug. 8, 2020, outside of Wet Bar on South Fifth Street. The judge found evidence provided during the trial did not prove Austin pulled the trigger in the death of Jones, 32, also of Springfield.

Jones was shot in the upper body following a private event at the downtown establishment. The shooting occurred during a fight involving a large crowd. Jones was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital where he died.

Austin had been indicted on seven felony counts in September 2020, including the first-degree murder charges and three additional felony counts. A pre-trial hearing on those charges is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said that while prosecutors respect Madonia's decision in this case, they were disappointed the ruling did not go their way.

"My office is not afraid to try tough cases in the fight against gun violence," Wright said. "The court found that the available evidence did not establish the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. We cannot overstate the critical importance of witness cooperation with law enforcement to support the thorough investigation and successful prosecution of violent crime."

The Austin case wasn't the only time that conflict near the Wet Bar property led to legal trouble. The bar's liquor license was revoked by the city in 2017 after a video of women fighting outside the bar surfaced. After seven months of working within strict standards for compliance, the bar's license was restored in April 2018.

After the Jones shooting, the city once again revoked the license in September 2020. It was reinstated a few weeks later.

