Kentucky State

RSV hospitalizing more Kentucky kids, and 'we have not reached our peak surge' yet

By Deborah Yetter, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Kentucky's two children's hospitals continue to see a surge in cases of kids with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a cold-like illness spreading rapidly among young children in the state and nationwide.

"We have not reached our peak surge here in Kentucky yet," said Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale, chief medical office at Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington. "Once we see the numbers coming down, we'll all feel a little bit better."

Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville has also seen an increase in cases and has expanded capacity for those children requiring hospitalization, spokesman Joe Hall said in an email.

USA TODAY reported Tuesday that cases are on the rise nationwide and have overwhelmed some children's hospitals around the country. Locally, cases of the virus, which usually spreads in the winter months, began appearing unusually early this year, The Courier Journal reported last month.

Kentucky Children's is admitting 20 to 30 children a day with RSV, Ragsdale said. Norton Children's reported 28 patients Sunday with children who either tested positive for the virus or were thought to have it.

"It's really spreading across the state, not one community in particular," Ragsdale said..

Both hospitals says they have adequate capacity so far, though they have had to expand beds to accommodate the increase in RSV patients.

Ragsdale said for most children, the virus is not serious and has symptoms similar to a cold, with fever and congestion.

"Most kids get rid of it on their own from their immune system just fighting it off like a cold," she said.

However, younger children and infants with less-developed airways may require hospitalization for treatment of symptoms that can include respiratory congestion and lung inflammation, she said.

"This RSV virus sometimes makes it really difficult for kids to breathe adequately," she said.

Also, children with other health conditions or reduced immunity may be at greater risk from RSV, Ragsdale said.

Parents should consult with their family doctor about their children if they suspect RSV and monitor them for symptoms including trouble breathing. Any concerns should be reported to a physician.

If a child's breathing becomes labored or the child appears to be blue from lack of oxygen, Ragsdale advised calling for emergency medical help.

What's unusual this year about RSV is how early it appeared. Kentucky Children's reported its first cases in May, though the virus typically appears from January to March.

Ragsdale said pediatricians suspect that may be a result of so many children being at home rather than in school or daycare during the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting their exposure to RSV, a common childhood illness.

"The germs really didn't get spread very much," she said. "I think kids under 2 have never been exposed to RSV or very rarely. Now they're all getting exposed kind of all at once."

Ragsdale said parents should take basic preventive steps, such as trying to limit their child's contact with anyone else who is ill, including adults who also can catch RSV. Frequent handwashing and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing also is advised.

There is no vaccine against RSV. But Ragsdale noted children's vaccines are available for COVID-19 and the flu. She recommends both, with the flu season starting and experts unsure about whether another spike in COVID cases is likely this winter.

With the flu alone, "We're really worried about a big surge coming soon," Ragsdale said.

"We're worried that there could be three big viruses all at once," she added. "The community can really help us by trying to decrease the spread and getting vaccinated whenever possible."

Contact reporter Deborah Yetter at dyetter@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @d_yetter.

