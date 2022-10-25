Russia is suspending the UN-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine which has eased global food supply shortages, after it accused Kyiv of carrying out drone attacks on its Black Sea fleet.Moscow also accused personnel from Britain’s Royal Navy of helping Ukraine to plan the alleged attack on its fleet at Sevastopol, and of involvement in the explosions which blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month – giving no evidence for either claim.Vladimir Putin’s defence ministry said: “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning,...

26 MINUTES AGO