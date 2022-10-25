Read full article on original website
Related
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
Russia on Saturday suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine, blaming drone attacks on Russian ships in Crimea. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.
Obama interrupted by protester during Michigan rally: 'Come on'
Former President Barack Obama was forced into a back-and-forth with a heckler Saturday at a rally for Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Ukraine news – live: Russia halts Black Sea grain deal after ‘drone attack’ on fleet
Russia is suspending the UN-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine which has eased global food supply shortages, after it accused Kyiv of carrying out drone attacks on its Black Sea fleet.Moscow also accused personnel from Britain’s Royal Navy of helping Ukraine to plan the alleged attack on its fleet at Sevastopol, and of involvement in the explosions which blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month – giving no evidence for either claim.Vladimir Putin’s defence ministry said: “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning,...
Comments / 0