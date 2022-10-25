ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 5

Puglover
3d ago

Sure, it was funny when people from Harrisburg brought their trash up to dump along the roads and streams in Perry County. Not so funny anymore when they dump their trash in their own neighborhoods!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined

Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Card skimmer found at Dauphin County business

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A card skimmer was located inside a Dauphin County business. According to Middletown Borough Police, the device was located at the 7-11 at 12 E. Main Street by an employee. The device was found on Oct. 14 on a countertop ard reader and was only reported on Oct. 26.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pedestrian hit on I-81N, ramps shut down

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash that occurred on I-81 northbound has shut down ramps. The crash occurred at Exit 70 I-83 South/US 322 East. According to PennDOT, northbound and southbound ramps from I-81 to I-83 are closed at this time. According to PennDOT a pedestrian...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian hit in Dauphin County, police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck in Dauphin County. Officials with PennDOT say it happened around 9:00 PM on I-83 near mile marker 49.8. Officials say the north and southbound ramps from 81 to 83 are currently closed. This is a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg, Dauphin County target illegal dumping with new city-focused enforcement officer

Harrisburg and Dauphin County are stepping up their battle against illegal dumping in the city, devoting greater resources and enforcement to the effort. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Wanda Williams and the Dauphin County commissioners announced a joint effort to address the issue through a new city-focused environmental enforcement officer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

$1.75 million settlement over death of Andy Dzwonchyk finalized in county court

A settlement with the estate of Andy Dzwonchyk over the fatal shooting of Dzwonchyk by a Pennsylvania state trooper was finalized Thursday in Lebanon County Court. The Dzwonchyk estate received $1.75 million in the civil lawsuit filed by the Philadelphia civil rights law firm Kairys, Rudovsky, Messing and Feinberg over the November 2021 shooting of Dzwonchyk by Trooper Jay Splain.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York man sentenced to 1-5 years; to pay $80K in restitution for theft, resale operation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg

>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg receives $13 million grant to rebuild city parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several Harrisburg parks are going to get a makeover. The city received a $13,005,733 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for city park improvements. The funds will be used to rebuild and modernize 7th & Radnor Park, Jackson Lick Pool, Wilson (Rumson)...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Camp Hill residents file lawsuit over political yard sign ordinance

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Free speech vs. a local town ordinance. That is the debate going on in Camp Hill. The Cumberland County borough has an ordinance limiting the number of political signs in residents' yards. People are restricted to displaying two political signs on their property within 60 days of the election. Anyone caught violating the ordinance faces a $1,000 fine.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money

Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Card skimmer found at Middletown convenience store: Police

MIDDLETOWN, pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident where a card skimmer was discovered at a convenience store in Middletown, Dauphin County. According to police, a card skimmer was located at the 7-Eleven at 12 East Main Street in the borough. Police state that the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct. 14 attached to the countertop card reader.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy