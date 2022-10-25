ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

KSLTV

Utah domestic violence shelter in need of community donations

WEST JORDAN, Utah — South Valley Services, a domestic violence service provider and shelter in West Jordan, is asking the community for monetary donations. Development Director Josie White said a grant that funds hotel stays for people in crisis will end in the next couple of weeks. “What we...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school

MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
MIDVALE, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!

Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
SPANISH FORK, UT

