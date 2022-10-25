Read full article on original website
Mini-fridge ignites fire in Farmington teen's bedroom
Jaclyn Anderson woke up in the middle of the night to the smell of smoke coming from her basement, which came from an unlikely source.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
Sugar House fire still burning after 2 days, concerning locals
Nearby businesses and some residents will not be allowed to return tonight due to a structure fire in Sugar House that still has not been put out.
KSLTV
Utah domestic violence shelter in need of community donations
WEST JORDAN, Utah — South Valley Services, a domestic violence service provider and shelter in West Jordan, is asking the community for monetary donations. Development Director Josie White said a grant that funds hotel stays for people in crisis will end in the next couple of weeks. “What we...
kjzz.com
Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
ksl.com
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
kjzz.com
Timeline calls for another year to complete UDOT I-80 Salt Lake East project
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A section of I-80 in Sugar House is closed until 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning. I-80 between 700 East and Foothill Drive will be closed so the Utah Department of Transportation can do work on their multi-year project in the area. The $146.5 million project...
1 dead following Unified Police Department and SWAT standoff in Midvale
Unified Police Department and SWAT are currently at 8555 South Monroe St. in Midvale dealing with an armed man who shot at law enforcement and hit at least one police car.
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
Layton parents urge others to openly communicate following daughter's suicide
The parents of 15-year-old Aislynn Mancini hope that by talking about their daughter's suicide, other families will begin to have tough but important conversations.
kjzz.com
Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
kjzz.com
Kearns woman hopes her tragic story will raise awareness of pedestrian deaths
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — A string of recent pedestrian deaths, including one that happened Friday morning, has rattled a Kearns woman. “It’s a huge trigger,” said Rhonda Herridge. “I don’t watch the news very much anymore because there’s so much out there.”. Herridge’s connection...
Utah mom, experts warn of rising cases of RSV
A Saratoga Springs mom urged parents to know the signs of RSV, a respiratory virus that sent two of her kids to the hospital.
kjzz.com
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
KSLTV
1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school
MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
ABC 4
Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!
Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
FOX 13 Investigates: Salt Lake City lowers the bar for police response times
Response times within the Salt Lake City Police Department are still among the worst in Utah, but they have improved.
ksl.com
Here's why these Utah school districts got $4.7M to electrify their bus fleet
SALT LAKE CITY — If the streets of Vernal and the Eureka area soon begin to seem quieter than usual — and if the air seems cleaner — it's probably because of a new fleet of electric school buses that will be transporting students to and from school in the near future.
