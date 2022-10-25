Read full article on original website
88 years and tons of textbooks: A look at Ulrich’s Bookstore through the decades
ANN ARBOR, MI - In 1908, an Ann Arbor man named John MacGregor built a grocery store on what is now the corner of South University and East University avenues. One of his employees was a man named Fred Ulrich, who also worked at a bookstore right next to the grocery. By 1934, Ulrich took over the bookstore and named it after himself. By the 1950s, most of the corner was home to Ulrich’s Bookstore.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downtown Ann Arbor bookstore closing after 88 years of business
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is losing another one of its beloved bookstores. Ulrich’s Bookstore will close its doors on Monday after more than eight decades of business. The 88-year-old downtown bookstore has supplied University of Michigan students with textbooks, office supplies, graduation gowns and memories since 1934.
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
Bookstore for University of Michigan students closing after 88 years in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - For nearly nine decades, a rite of passage for University of Michigan students was sifting through rows of textbooks in the basement of Ulrich’s Bookstore. Hundreds of thousands of students over the years with course guides in hands would walk among the shelves and leave with the heavy sack of books that would engulf them that semester.
Ann Arbor ranks top in nation in some areas, near bottom for street repair
ANN ARBOR, MI — How does Ann Arbor stack up against other communities across the United States?. While the city regularly tops national lists of best places in America, a new survey shows what Ann Arbor residents think about various aspects of city life, and their positive scores rank No. 1 in the nation in two categories.
Michigan Daily
Why Necto remains the premiere hub of Queer life in Ann Arbor
Necto Nightclub has been a hub of Queer life in southeast Michigan since 1984. Formerly known as the “Nectarine Ballroom,” the club’s name was shortened to “Necto” in 2001. Now celebrating its 21st birthday since the alteration, Necto remains Ann Arbor’s premier spot for queer (and non-queer) nightlife. The club and its performers have consistently swept local awards, recently voted “Best LGBTQ+ Club” and “Best Dance Night” in Washtenaw County by Current Magazine. Necto was also nominated for “Best Nightlife” by The Michigan Daily’s 2022 Best of Ann Arbor series.
Experience peak fall color before it’s gone on these 10 Washtenaw County hikes
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Gray days and freezing temperatures are coming. But for now it’s time to enjoy the colorful leaf fireworks displays going off in the woods around Washtenaw County. Home to a slew of parks, nature preserves and the largest state recreation area in the Lower Peninsula,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
skylinepost.org
“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”
On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Patients at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor celebrate Halloween
ANN ARBOR – Pediatric patients have been celebrating Halloween early at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. From NICU babies dressed up in tiny costumes to big kids enjoying their treat bags, festivities are in full swing for kids of all ages. Each year, the nonprofit Spirit of Children brings...
Santa Ono brings cookies to Diag’s ‘Block M’ defenders ahead of Michigan-MSU game
ANN ARBOR, MI - Leaving cookies for Santa is a Christmas tradition. On a brisk October Thursday, it was Santa who brought the cookies. Santa Ono, University of Michigan’s 15th president, brought treats to students defending the Diag’s “Block M” from vandals ahead of Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State football game.
Downtown Ann Arbor street closure coming for 19-story high-rise project
ANN ARBOR, MI - A downtown street is closing for nearly three weeks as work continues on a project that’s bringing in the tallest Ann Arbor development in over half a century. East Washington Street between South Division Street and South State Street is slated to close at 7...
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
fox2detroit.com
The Big House bag policy: What you can, cannot bring to Michigan vs Michigan State game this weekend
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're headed to Ann Arbor for the Michigan vs Michigan State football game this weekend, make sure you know what you can and cannot bring. The Wolverines take on the Spartans at 7:30 p.m. Bag policy. Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium....
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
