WEST CHESTER — The woman sought by authorities for kidnapping her 6-year-old daughter has been captured after being located in Fairfax, Va., during a traffic stop. Venessa Gutshall, 37, was arrested for the kidnapping of her 6-year-old daughter, Zoe Moss, at East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown on Oct. 25. The arrest affidavit lists her first name spelled Venessa, which differs from the Amber Alert that was released earlier in the week.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO