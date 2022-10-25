ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Fortune

The best 3-year CD rates for October 2022

For savers who are looking to cash in on a high APY without committing to the longest CD term possible, a 3-year CD can be a good way to boost your savings. If you find yourself dipping into your savings account regularly, it may be time to switch up your strategy and consider a different type of account, like a certificate of deposit (CD). CDs lock you into a specific term length, which can range from a few days to 10 years. These accounts typically boast a higher APY than other savings vehicles, but what you gain in interest you lose in liquidity.
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of October 24: Rates rise in several terms

Triggered by the Federal Reserve's massive rate hike in late September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates have risen throughout October. CD savers are now able to earn 4% or more in every term of at least one year, and this week saw three CD terms offering notably higher top rates.
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...

