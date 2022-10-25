Read full article on original website
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
DailyWealth
It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here
Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
A recession is looming, but for JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon all signs point toward business as usual when it comes to hiring and tech spend
Welcome back! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Here's hoping you had a good weekend. We've got podcast and book recommendations from people who are probably more successful than you, a New York Times critic dunking on finance-bro fashion, and part 3,109 of the Elon-Twitter drama. But first, how...
Investors need to be prepared for the Fed to keep rates at 5% for up to a year, and that will hurt stocks, Wells Fargo chief macro strategist says
Stocks will be hurt by the Fed leaving interest rates higher for a longer period, Wells Fargo's Mike Schumacher says. The key rate could stay at 5% for up to a year, Mike Schumacher told Bloomberg TV. "Ultimately, the destination matters," for the fed funds rate, he said. The Federal...
Stocks could rally 25%, and GOP gains in midterm elections could spur lower inflation, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rally as much as 25% as the Federal Reserve has already tightened financial conditions, Fundstrat said. That supports the case for a softening in Fed rate hikes, potentially boosting stocks more than the rally in July, according to a note. Meanwhile, GOP wins in the midterm election may...
The best 3-year CD rates for October 2022
For savers who are looking to cash in on a high APY without committing to the longest CD term possible, a 3-year CD can be a good way to boost your savings. If you find yourself dipping into your savings account regularly, it may be time to switch up your strategy and consider a different type of account, like a certificate of deposit (CD). CDs lock you into a specific term length, which can range from a few days to 10 years. These accounts typically boast a higher APY than other savings vehicles, but what you gain in interest you lose in liquidity.
If you're considering buying or selling a home, you might want to wait until next year
Home prices are finally coming down to earth but that does not mean the US real estate market is back on track. In fact, both would-be buyers and sellers are in a tough spot – and neither is coming out on top. "Inflation and high mortgage rates are taking...
Paul Ryan makes a 'good bet' on US oil and gas by backing domestic producer's SPAC deal
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes his SPAC deal with a U.S. oil producer is "great for jobs, great for foreign policy" and "great for bringing inflation down."
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will avoid a disaster in 2023 if the Fed acknowledges that it has made progress in reducing inflation
The stock market could avoid a disaster in 2023 if the Fed acknowledges progress being made on taming inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Siegel believes the Fed should pause rate hikes by the end of the year to see the impact on the economy. "What scares the market the most...
Housing is on the verge of a correction and Americans are feeling less and less upbeat about the economy
Happy hump day, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, writing to you from Manhattan. I haven't seen any lions or tigers this week, but there's no shortage of bears. And no wonder — the economy is giving Americans less and less reason for optimism. Let's take it step-by-step. Inflation's out of...
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of October 24: Rates rise in several terms
Triggered by the Federal Reserve's massive rate hike in late September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates have risen throughout October. CD savers are now able to earn 4% or more in every term of at least one year, and this week saw three CD terms offering notably higher top rates.
Don't count on stocks having bottomed out yet – they could fall another 25% if further Fed tightening fuels a severe downturn, Goldman Sachs warns
Stocks haven't bottomed out yet, and investors are underestimating the risk of a deep recession, Goldman Sachs warned Tuesday. The bank's strategists said that a severe economic downturn could see the benchmark S&P 500 index fall to 2,888 points, or 25% below its level as of Tuesday's closing bell. "The...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
