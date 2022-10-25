Read full article on original website

How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
WDIO-TV
Hoyt Lakes man loves Halloween, so he created a haunted house experience
Ray Shimmin loves Halloween. “It’s one of my favorite holidays,” he said. He’d set up props outside his home, on the sidewalk. Then it became a tunnel. And now, it’s taken over his garage and his yard. “It takes about a month and a half to put together,” he said.
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards
The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
FOX 21 Online
Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
Popular Duluth Bar & Grill Looking For Help Identifying Suspects
A restaurant in Duluth is looking for help from the community to identify two individuals who allegedly stole from the business. The Cast Iron Bar & Grill located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Highway posted several photos to their Facebook page asking if anyone could identify the individuals. These people allegedly stole three kegs from the restaurant.
WDIO-TV
Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins
Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins, hosted by Team Duluth and partnered with the Ski Hut. Over the course of four days, hundreds of people offer used ski and snowboard equipment for a good cause. The ski and snowboard swap is Team Duluth’s biggest fundraiser event.
A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze
Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
boreal.org
Oh dear! Deer population in Northeastern MN lower ahead of firearm hunting season
Deer firearm hunting season starts November 5 across Minnesota, but here in the Northeastern region, the deer population is low. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), harsh winter conditions are to blame for a decrease in deer population in Northeastern Minnesota. So far this year, 19,722 deer...
Lane Closures For I-35 Northbound In Duluth, October 31
A daytime task list tied to the Twin Ports Interchange Project will close one of the lanes along I-35 on Monday, October 31. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a necessary lane closure for the right hand lane on the northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange (Can of Worms) area. Drivers will encounter the lane closure from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
WDIO-TV
Power outage planned near Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly
Lake Country Power is letting customers know that there will be a planned power outage next week. Lake Country Power says the outage will begin at 0:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2 and continue for approximately three hours. Areas affected include Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly and surrounding areas. Power for the...
kdal610.com
Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
WDIO-TV
Enger Park Golf Course closing for season
Get that last round of golf in! The Enger Park Golf Course will be closing for the season on Wednesday, November 2. This includes the driving range. Acording to the Duluth Parks and Recreation, the Enger Park Golf Course Clubhouse will be open on Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm for golf holiday shopping. Hours for the remainder of the off season will be posted on www.golfduluth.com. Gift certificates are always available online at.
WDIO-TV
Subaru “Love-a-Pet” Adoption Event
Subaru is hosting their annual “Love-A-Pet” adoption campaign and celebration as part of an ongoing national effort to place pets in loving homes. Animal rescues from near and far will join Miller Hill Subaru for their adoption event at the local Hermantown dealership. There will be a variety...
FOX 21 Online
No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton
CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
Duluth Fire Department Builds Ladder To Help Raccoon Escape To Safety
Sometimes you come across a story and the opening line makes you do a double take just to make sure you read it correctly. That is just what happened when I saw this story about the Duluth Fire Department building a ladder to help a raccoon escape a tricky situation.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Department Announces Updated E-Reporting System Is Ready
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, the Duluth Police Department announced they have updated their E-Reporting system. E-Reporting is a way for people to send in crimes through a system that do not require police to respond right away. The police department says people can choose from a variety of incidents...
WDIO-TV
Esko, Proctor volleyball advance to Section 7AA quarterfinals
The Esko and Proctor volleyball teams both picked up Section 7AA round one victories on Wednesday to advance to the southern subsection quarterfinals. At home No. 3 Esko defeated No. 6 Mora 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12). The Eskomos advance to face No. 2 Pine City Friday at 7 p.m. in Pine City.
boreal.org
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - HibTac’s open mine pit operation on the Iron Range is accelerating its timeline for closure. According to USW Local 2705 President Chris Johnson, Cleveland Cliffs had previously indicated the mine would run out of ore and close in 2025 or 2026. However, the...
