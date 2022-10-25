ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

MIX 108

How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?

The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project

DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Popular Duluth Bar & Grill Looking For Help Identifying Suspects

A restaurant in Duluth is looking for help from the community to identify two individuals who allegedly stole from the business. The Cast Iron Bar & Grill located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Highway posted several photos to their Facebook page asking if anyone could identify the individuals. These people allegedly stole three kegs from the restaurant.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins

Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins, hosted by Team Duluth and partnered with the Ski Hut. Over the course of four days, hundreds of people offer used ski and snowboard equipment for a good cause. The ski and snowboard swap is Team Duluth’s biggest fundraiser event.
1520 The Ticket

A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze

Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
MIX 108

Lane Closures For I-35 Northbound In Duluth, October 31

A daytime task list tied to the Twin Ports Interchange Project will close one of the lanes along I-35 on Monday, October 31. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a necessary lane closure for the right hand lane on the northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange (Can of Worms) area. Drivers will encounter the lane closure from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Power outage planned near Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly

Lake Country Power is letting customers know that there will be a planned power outage next week. Lake Country Power says the outage will begin at 0:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2 and continue for approximately three hours. Areas affected include Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly and surrounding areas. Power for the...
HIBBING, MN
kdal610.com

Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Enger Park Golf Course closing for season

Get that last round of golf in! The Enger Park Golf Course will be closing for the season on Wednesday, November 2. This includes the driving range. Acording to the Duluth Parks and Recreation, the Enger Park Golf Course Clubhouse will be open on Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm for golf holiday shopping. Hours for the remainder of the off season will be posted on www.golfduluth.com. Gift certificates are always available online at.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Subaru “Love-a-Pet” Adoption Event

Subaru is hosting their annual “Love-A-Pet” adoption campaign and celebration as part of an ongoing national effort to place pets in loving homes. Animal rescues from near and far will join Miller Hill Subaru for their adoption event at the local Hermantown dealership. There will be a variety...
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton

CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
CARLTON, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Department Announces Updated E-Reporting System Is Ready

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, the Duluth Police Department announced they have updated their E-Reporting system. E-Reporting is a way for people to send in crimes through a system that do not require police to respond right away. The police department says people can choose from a variety of incidents...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Esko, Proctor volleyball advance to Section 7AA quarterfinals

The Esko and Proctor volleyball teams both picked up Section 7AA round one victories on Wednesday to advance to the southern subsection quarterfinals. At home No. 3 Esko defeated No. 6 Mora 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12). The Eskomos advance to face No. 2 Pine City Friday at 7 p.m. in Pine City.
ESKO, MN

