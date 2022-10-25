ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

Ky. philanthropist Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala dies at 94

By Stephanie Wolf
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4v2V_0imGoSbn00 Kentucky philanthropist Wilma Barnstable died Friday at the age of 94, family confirmed.

Barnstable was born and raised in Corbin, Ky. Family described her as “a force of nature.”

She attended the University of Kentucky and was a grade school teacher for decades, according to an obituary .

Barnstable is perhaps most known for her philanthropic work. She co-founded the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala with her daughters, Patricia and Priscilla. They raised more than $17 million toward diabetes research, treatment and education. Those funds established the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center , part of University of Kentucky Healthcare, in 2008.

“Not bad for a girl from Corbin,” a statement from the family said.

“Thanks to Ms. Barnstable and her family, patients with diabetes in Kentucky are receiving the highest level of care and benefiting from innovative research that impacts treatment and understanding of the disease,” Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK executive vice president for health affairs, said in a news release.

Newman added that the center has been, and will continue to be, “a tremendous asset and resource for everyone in Kentucky and beyond.” Because of that, he continued, “Ms. Barnstable’s legacy will live on for many years to come.”

The obituary said Barnstable was also a talented singer, skilled seamstress, former Miss Whitley County, businesswoman and “all around creative, strong and brilliant woman.”

“Willie deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” the remembrance said. “Her happiest days were spent with them at family dinners and, especially, at the Derby Gala. She was a wonderful friend to so many people, both young and old.”

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Police issued a Golden Alert for Kimberly Casey, who was last seen at the Might Dollar in Somerset on September 23 around noon. Two days later, Casey said she was...
SOMERSET, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
salyersvilleindependent.com

Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck

ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County

Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy