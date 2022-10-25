Read full article on original website
Tori Roloff Shares Photos of Her Kids in Halloween Costumes — Including Josiah as a Baby Chick!
In the cute photos, Jackson dressed up as a firefighter, Lilah as a dog and baby Josiah as a chick The Roloff kids are ready for Halloween! In preparation for Halloween next week, Tori Roloff shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram of her three kids, son Josiah, 5 months, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5, dressed up in their costumes for the holiday. Jackson dressed up as a firefighter, decked out in an entire uniform complete with a firefighter's hat, while Lilah wore a cute Dalmatian...
Kim Kardashian shows off ‘creepy,’ over-the-top Halloween decorations
Kim Kardashian has the spookiest house on the block. The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her over-the-top Halloween decorations — without straying from her typical “tonal” color palette, of course. “Alright, I wanted to show you guys my Halloween decorations for...
Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their best last-minute Halloween costume ideas
Fallon even had a brilliant one of his own to share.
Fright Night: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Slammed For Bloody Halloween Party
Weeks after Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker, made headlines for hosting a spooky season shindig themed after the new horror flick Halloween Ends, fans have started to speak out, criticizing the couple’s decorations for appearing to be all tricks and no treats. Earlier this month, the...
Groom Is Fatally Shot in Front of Bride at Wedding Minutes After Ceremony
Authorities believe that Marco Antonio Rosales Contreras, 32, was a victim of mistaken identity and that the gunman meant to target a different wedding A groom was gunned down just moments after his wedding in Mexico — and authorities believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. According to El Universal, Marco Antonio Rosales Contreras, 32, was shot on Saturday after leaving his wedding ceremony at the Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria church in Caborca, Mexico. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Witnesses told authorities...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Jason Momoa Hooks Massive Fish While Wearing Nothing But a Loincloth: VIDEO
Jason Momoa got cheeky during a recent fishing trip. According to reports, the actor left little to the imagination while reeling some skipjack tuna on Monday. Although Momoa is known for his Aquaman man performance, he looked as if he belonged in Tarzan as the 43-year-old rocked a tan loincloth and nothing else as he fished.
JoJo Siwa is a dead ringer for Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy as she slicks back her short platinum blonde hair to get into costume for Halloween
JoJo Siwa transformed into a Harry Potter character on Tuesday when she posted a TikTok of her uncanny Draco Malfoy impersonation. Dressed in the iconic character's green-and-black Slytherin robes, the 19-year-old pop star sported slick blonde hair and as she mouthed along to one of Malfoy's most iconic lines. 'This...
'Here to take him home again' | Virginia family looking for new dog got an unexpected surprised at a local animal shelter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — This tail had a happy ending, but sometimes it doesn't always work out that way!. A Virginia family looking to adopt a new dog was surprised when they found their lost pup at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter last week. The family had been looking...
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing
Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance
Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
People
Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Are the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo While on 'Best Fam Trip': Photos
Patrick Mahomes loves spending time with his little girl. On Thursday, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently expecting a second baby, a son, with husband Patrick early next year, shared new photos on her Instagram Stories from her and the NFL star's family vacation with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months.
Megan Fox Debunks Breakup Buzz By Thirsting Over Machine Gun Kelly On Instagram: 'Get Me Pregnant'
Tell us how you really feel! Though rumors were circulating that Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were enduring a bit of a rough patch, the actress put the gossip to rest with some very saucy social media content. On Wednesday, October 26, the star uploaded a snap...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
Mandy Moore Reveals She Is Taking Placenta Pills After Birth of Baby Son Ozzie: 'Round 2'
Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith announced the birth of their second baby, son Ozzie, on Oct. 21 Mandy Moore is keeping her followers up to date on her postpartum journey. On Tuesday, the actress, 38, revealed on her Instagram Story that she is taking encapsulated pills of her placenta following the birth of her second baby, son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, last week. The This Is Us star shared a picture of the filled pill bottle with a label reading, "Made by you for you filled with...your placenta and...
Kardashian fans slam Khloe for designing ‘tone-deaf’ and ‘tacky’ handbag in new photo
KHLOE Kardashian has been slammed for designing a "tone-deaf" and "tacky" handbag. The Kardashians star, 38, showed off her new collaboration with designer Judith Leiber - a clutch shaped like a pot of gold. The gold pot features a large diamond dollar sign on the side and has gold coins...
