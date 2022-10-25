Gov Kim Reynolds Announces Appointment of Todd Jacobus to Lead Department of Veterans Affairs, Iowa Veterans Home

Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
1000 Friends of Iowa Taking Nominations for 2022 Best Development Awards
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 28, 2022) — 1000 Friends of Iowa, a statewide non-profit organization focused on promoting responsible land use and sustainability, has opened the nomination period for its Best Development Awards Program. The awards program, in its 21st year, recognizes Iowa’s thoughtfully-considered projects and programs that connect...
rcreader.com
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joins Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins for Election Equipment Testing and to Highlight Steps to Protect Election Security
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 27, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joined Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins on Wednesday morning as the county conducted public tests on its election equipment ahead of the November 8 general election. Every vote tabulator undergoes a logic accuracy test (basically a...
Zach Nunn, Republican candidate for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, speaks in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Zach Nunn, Republican nominee for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, spoke at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Atlantic Friday afternoon. Nunn is challenging incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne in the November 8th General Election. Nunn said “Axne left for France during possibly the most important vote this year.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
WOWT
Reynolds attorneys push for reinstatement of 2018 Iowa law banning abortion at 6 weeks
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. A judge had permanently blocked that...
bleedingheartland.com
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
Gov. Reynolds Appoints New Judge To Iowa Court Of Appeals
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is appointing Tyler Buller to the Iowa Court of Appeals. He replaces Judge David May, who was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court earlier this year. Buller is currently an Assistant Attorney General in the Iowa Department of Justice. Reynolds made the announcement today.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
KCRG.com
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
kscj.com
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
Republicans dominate Iowa Youth Straw Poll
The purpose of the poll is to serve as a learning activity to engage young people in civics discussions.
KCCI.com
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
Sioux City Journal
Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women
HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election
DES MOINES, Iowa — In addition to choosing Iowa’s governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state’s constitution. Iowans will vote on Amendment One, officially known as “The right to keep and bear arms.” Voters will […]
Des Moines' Wells Fargo Arena has gun rights dilemma brewing
An Iowa Wild scoring official resigned earlier this month after Wells Fargo Arena managers refused to allow him to bring a gun into the building as he reported for duty before a game, Polk County administrator John Norris told supervisors in a memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The man threatened to sue.The case could become one of the first to face "strict scrutiny" judicial review if voters approve a constitutional amendment in the Nov. 8 election.Zoom in: Courts would interpret gun laws using the highest level of judicial scrutiny if the amendment passes. Yes, and: It would set...
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money
It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
cbs2iowa.com
One Iowan expresses concern for 'fetal heartbeat' law through firsthand experience
DES MOINES — Four months after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, an Iowa judge will take another look at the so-called 'fetal heartbeat' law in Iowa, passed four years ago. The courts blocked it from going into effect but Governor Reynolds is trying to get them...
klkntv.com
PAC forms to fight Nebraska Board of Education candidates it calls ‘extremists’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Trust Nebraska Teachers, a new political action committee, is fighting against candidates for the State Board of Education whom they deem “extremists.”. The PAC says it wants to educate voters about the “harmful, extreme positions” of candidates Kirk Penner, Sherry Jones, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and...
