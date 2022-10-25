Read full article on original website
Related
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York
Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
Colleges Across New York State Offering 2 Week No-Fee Applications
SUNY college campuses all over New York State have announced a way for you to save money, and to apply for college. SUNY has announced that between October 25th 2022 and November 6th 2022, they have dropped all application fees for all campuses. They have done this in an effort to make the process more accessible for anyone to apply for colleges.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Further Expands Red Flag Law
On Monday, October 24, Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an expansion of New York’s red flag law. The expansion of the law is aimed at putting even more safeguards in place to remove firearms from individuals who may be dangerous. To help make this happen, Hochul and James announced that an increase of $4.6 million dollars would be added to the attorney general’s 2023 budget. The funds will further support the efforts of New York State Police to obtain extreme risk protection orders when an individual has been deemed a danger to themselves or others. What this means is that if a person is flagged as being a potential risk, they will be banned from buying or owning a firearm."
How to Cast a Write-In Vote in This Year’s Election
Early voting in New York State begins this Saturday, October 29, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, from 6 AM until 9 PM across the state. With the recent write-in campaign being conducted by the three major parties in Madison County over a judicial race, a lot of people are asking, "just how do I cast a write-in vote" in this election?
Alert: Popular Cleaning Products Sold In New York May Get You Sick
Nearly 40 million cleaning products have been recalled because they may contain infection-causing bacteria. Another day and another recalled item to look out for. This week, Hudson Valley Post has reported on recalled desserts, recalled meat and now recalled cleaning supplies. Plastic Found In Popular Dessert Sold Across New York...
Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media
You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
What Do You Think of Utica’s New Genesee Street Design?
There's a significant change to the traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and whether or not it remains is up to you. It's been in the works in the city for a decade an is often referred to by city officials as 'Complete Streets'. As defined by Smart...
Central NY First Responder Honored for Saving Lives While Both On & Off Duty
He's a police officer and fire captain, but most importantly, he's a hero to those both in and out of his community. No, he's not the actor or the comedian, but he is certainly a hero here in Central New York. Steve is a Police Officer for the Town of Frankfort Police Department, Captain for Frankfort's Volunteer Fire Department, and an EMT.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New York?
There are many reasons why somebody might need to sleep in their car. Maybe you're long-hauling it to another state and don't want to pay for a hotel. Maybe you're trying to camp on the cheap. Maybe your wife kicked you out. (Cheer up, Charlie, I'm sure you'll work it out.) But we're not going to get into the "WHY'S" here. We just want to know... is it legal to sleep in your car overnight?
Nearly $640 Thousand in Funding Available for Fire Departments in New York
Good news for our first-responders, a big chunk of change is now available to fire departments across the state. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is now accepting applications for this years Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program. Every year the funding helps support fire departments in rural areas and their efforts towards protecting their community.
One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State
One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?. According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.
Is It A Crime to Post Violent Videos in New York?
Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State lawmakers are discussing making the distribution of violent videos a criminal act in New York State. This comes in response to a report released about the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo in May of this year. While it is already against the terms of service on many websites and applications to distribute graphic violent content, this would criminalize distributing such content.
Is New York The Best State For “Freedom?”
The land of the free and the home of the brave, that's what we're told as we live in the great US of A. But when it comes to being truly free, does New York fall high on the totem pole?. A website called FreedomInThe50States.org actually came up with a...
$45 Million To Be Invested in Utica’s Cornhill – Plans for Renaissance Center, Affordable Apartment
A major revitalization investment of $45 million is coming to Utica's Cornhill neighborhood in an effort to improve the lives of those living there now, and create opportunities for generations to come. The joint announcement was made by the City of Utica, The Community Foundation, Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation (MUNPC),...
Loud Music Complaint Leads to Standoff in Floyd, Man Charged Deputies Say
What started as a loud noise complaint on Sunday night escalated to a bit of a standoff with Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies that continued for several hours into Monday morning. Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded to 7522 Camroden Road in Floyd at 10:45 Sunday night for a complaint about...
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Are There Any Banned Books in New York? Plus One That Should Be
Despite the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution -- which most people agree is a solid idea -- there are books that are "challenged" in America every year for one reason or another. Banning books is never a good idea. When ideas are suppressed, you're creeping toward totalitarianism. That's not...
Why is the President Coming to Syracuse? What You Need to Know
It's been rumored that Biden would be visiting Syracuse this week and we finally know that tomorrow is the big day. Biden will be landing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base. Airspace over the Syracuse area will be restricted from 1:15 PM to 6:15 PM. President Biden will be...
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0