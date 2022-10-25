ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, VA

Virginia Family Dentistry Office Submits “The Great Trumpkin” For Spooky Season Contest

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkhCz_0imGo3s700 The Great Trumpkin, By Elkton Family Dentistry

The key to winning a pumpkin carving contest is coming up with a creative idea. You need your pumpkin to stand out from the pack, so try to think beyond the typical eyes, nose, and grimace that the judges will see over and over again.

One family dentistry office in Elkton, Virginia did just that.

“We are entered a local Orthodontist pumpkin contest,” said Ashley Chandler, speaking on behalf of Elkton Family Dentistry. “We submitted the ‘Great Trumpkin’ in early October.”

And, they are determined to win this

“You must go to Giardina and Kray Orthodontics on Facebook and scroll down to the Great Trumpkin and like our pumpkin,” said Chandler.

According to Giardina and Kray Orthodontics Facebook page, the final day to vote for your favorite pumpkin will be Wednesday, October 26th. All votes will be counted on Wednesday at 11:59 pm.

“Likes on our page will be the ONLY votes counted for so get creative on how to share your pumpkin with the public,” said Giardina and Kray Orthodontics in a social post.

The winning dentistry office will be announced on Thursday, October 27th as well as one lucky voter.

According to Chandler, after the Wednesday vote, the submitted pumpkins will be distributed to local assisted living facilities to top off the decorations and give the residents a laugh.

Scrolling through the Facebook page, there appear to be 28 entries into this contest, with The Great Trumpkin currently at over 1,000 likes.

To vote for The Great Trumpkin you can click here or to view all of the submissions, click here and scroll down the page.

