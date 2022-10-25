Read full article on original website
Kritunga Indian Cuisine opens in Cumberland County with 35-item buffet
So many diners requested a buffet, a new Indian restaurant in Hampden Township followed through. Starting today, Kritunga Indian Cuisine & Banquet at 4920 Carlisle Pike at the Hampden Center is introducing a buffet as part of a grand opening.
abc27.com
New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Pho Bar & Grill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
abc27.com
Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
Dunkin’s new Community Cruiser mobile coffee truck set to hit the road with free samples
Dunkin’ of Central Pennsylvania will unveil the new Dunkin’ Community Cruiser next week. The mobile coffee truck will deliver free samples of hot and iced coffee at local community events. Its first event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Lancaster Dunkin’ at...
abc27.com
Lancaster County family receives new, free roof
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
WGAL
Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
More than 70 cats found in 'horrible' conditions; York County rescue steps in to help
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — More than 70 cats were found crammed in a tiny boarding house outside of York County. They were neglected, filthy, and starving. Feline Solutions in York County received a tip about the problem and has stepped in to help the owner whose home has been overrun as the animals multiply.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Panera Bread cafe temporarily closed
LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Panera Bread on 2630 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg has temporarily closed its doors after less than one year in operation. “This cafe is temporarily closed,” according to an automated voicemail message from the Linglestown Panera landline. The automated voicemail goes on to suggest that customers should visit Panera’s website in order to place an order at another nearby location.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Creepy cornfields in Lancaster County turn a frightful farm into Field Of Screams
What was once a farm in the middle of Lancaster County is now a veritable Halloween theme park called Field of Screams, a nationally recognized haunt filled with frights and screams.
Outdoor ice rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — "Flight On Ice," a pop-up skating experience, announced that an outdoor skating rink is coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster on Nov. 18. The attraction will "transform the mall's outdoor parking lot into a must visit winter destination and a safe community gathering spot for all age groups," a release promises.
Harley-Davidson to change supplier at warehouse where more than 600 people work
Motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson is making a change at a warehouse in York County. Harley Davidson’s vendor at the warehouse at 609 Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township is Syncreon, a third-party logistics company. Earlier this month, Syncrenon filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
WGAL
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined
Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
lebtown.com
The Great Lebanon County Pitch awards $8,000 to local business pitches
Winners have been announced in the Great Lebanon County Pitch, which gives a boost to local business initiatives. The competition, which was held on Oct. 19 at The Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce, located at 989 Quentin Road, Suite 1, awarded a total of $8,000 to local business plans and pitches.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money
Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Pedestrian Hit By Truck Dies On I-83 In Central PA: PennDOT
A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Oct. 28, authorities say. The deadly crash happened near Exit 70 I-83 S/US322 East in Harrisburg around 9:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. The crash has closed the northbound and southbound ramps for I-81 and I-83. The crash involved...
FOX 43
