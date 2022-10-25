ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Pho Bar & Grill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County family receives new, free roof

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Panera Bread cafe temporarily closed

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Panera Bread on 2630 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg has temporarily closed its doors after less than one year in operation. “This cafe is temporarily closed,” according to an automated voicemail message from the Linglestown Panera landline. The automated voicemail goes on to suggest that customers should visit Panera’s website in order to place an order at another nearby location.
HARRISBURG, PA
Outdoor ice rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — "Flight On Ice," a pop-up skating experience, announced that an outdoor skating rink is coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster on Nov. 18. The attraction will "transform the mall's outdoor parking lot into a must visit winter destination and a safe community gathering spot for all age groups," a release promises.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Harley-Davidson to change supplier at warehouse where more than 600 people work

Motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson is making a change at a warehouse in York County. Harley Davidson’s vendor at the warehouse at 609 Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township is Syncreon, a third-party logistics company. Earlier this month, Syncrenon filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined

Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money

Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
