Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Novant Health professionals highlight SIDS Awareness Month
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month. It is when an infant dies suddenly and unexplained. Health Professionals say it typically happens when the infant is asleep. It is the leading cause of death in the U.S. for 1-month to 1-year-olds. News 2 spoke with...
Caregivers, this is for you! The virtual conference on Nov 4 is free.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's estimated more than 40 million adults are caregivers in some form or fashion. From taking a loved one to doctor appointments here and there, doing their grocery shopping for them weekly or daily being responsible for their care. Whether a little to a lot, chances are, you could use a little help yourself.
Woman killed by 'rogue nurse' moved to Triad for better medical care, brother says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The brother of a woman, prosecutors say, died at the hands of a former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital says his sister was living a happy life before her death. Gwen Zelda Crawford died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on...
Halloween is when? Does the city or county regulate trick-or-treat times?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What day is Halloween? It seems like a simple question, right? Everyone knows it's October 31, but what they really mean is, what day is trick or treat? When will the kids be going out and when will people be handing out candy?. Halloween 2022 falls...
Davidson County EMS sees dip in staffing as more paramedics move to bigger cities for more money
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Like every other job after the pandemic, employers faced the challenges to keep staff every shift, and Davidson County paramedics are no different. Former employers tell FOX8 they felt the burden of being overworked because they were short-staffed. “I’ve been on a call, and I had a really sick patient […]
Halloween costumes & coats are dangerous when your child is in their car seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat!. Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween...
Nurse charged with murder and attempted murder was employed at multiple hospitals, health officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New details arise after a former Triad nurse is accused of murdering two of his patients and nearly another, according to police. Not only has former nurse Johnathan Hayes worked on and off at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for 15 years, but he has worked at some of the major hospital systems in the Triad.
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
Former NC nurse charged with murdering 2 patients by giving lethal insulin doses
The Forsyth County district attorney called Johnathan a 'rogue nurse' who administered lethal doses of insulin to two of his patients and tried to kill a third.
Family Care Center of Mocksville receives grant to support Hypertension & Weight Management Program
The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, recently received a $3,104 grant from the Davie Community Foundation to provide necessary funding for Family Care Center of Mocksville’s new Hypertension & Weight Management Program. Heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Davie County,...
Respiratory Syncytial Virus on rise across the country
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Respiratory Syncytial Virus, more commonly known as RSV, is plaguing hospitals all across the country. Although the virus is seen in children each year, it's being seen especially early this year. Doctors say the cases also seem more severe. "It does seem we are having...
'The harder he rebelled.' NC teenager's tragic choice is lesson in youth decision-making
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The highway of life has countless on-ramps. One wrong choice can re-route a path with no U-turn. The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports the leading cause of death in teenagers is not homicide, not suicide, but car wrecks. Two in three of those teenagers are boys.
My 2 Cents: How the body reacts to cold weather
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are just starting to get our first taste of the cold air that will pale in comparison to what we will get in January. Regardless, cold air always affects our bodies in the same way. For example, we hear about frostbite all the time and...
Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
High Point Wants Your Dangerous Junk But Not Your IRS Forms
Everyone knows that fall is the best time to do spring cleaning and, when it comes to that hard to dispose of waste, the City of High Point is offering a helping hand to its residents. The city will hold its next Household Hazardous Waste disposal event on Saturday, Nov....
Crash closes part of I-40 E in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of I-40 East is shut down due to a crash, according to Greensboro police. I-40 eastbound from I-73 North and I-73 South is closed until further notice. Officials said a call came in at 7:24 p.m. Greensboro police are diverting traffic to an alternate route.
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
A new Greensboro bargain store offers inflation relief
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation is making it harder for people to afford monthly expenses. According to Moody's Analytics people spent $445 more in September on the same items from a year ago. A new bargain store in Greensboro could help people cut costs locally. Tote Boys held its grand...
Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream
LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
GCS teacher assistant who saved choking student announced as employee of the month
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announces teacher assistant as their employee of the month after saving a student who was choking. Megan Hamilton, a teacher assistant at Northern Elementary School, was helping with lunch duty, when a fourth grader began choking on a hot dog. Hamilton acted quickly,...
