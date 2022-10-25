ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Respiratory Syncytial Virus on rise across the country

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Respiratory Syncytial Virus, more commonly known as RSV, is plaguing hospitals all across the country. Although the virus is seen in children each year, it's being seen especially early this year. Doctors say the cases also seem more severe. "It does seem we are having...
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: How the body reacts to cold weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are just starting to get our first taste of the cold air that will pale in comparison to what we will get in January. Regardless, cold air always affects our bodies in the same way. For example, we hear about frostbite all the time and...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

High Point Wants Your Dangerous Junk But Not Your IRS Forms

Everyone knows that fall is the best time to do spring cleaning and, when it comes to that hard to dispose of waste, the City of High Point is offering a helping hand to its residents. The city will hold its next Household Hazardous Waste disposal event on Saturday, Nov....
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash closes part of I-40 E in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of I-40 East is shut down due to a crash, according to Greensboro police. I-40 eastbound from I-73 North and I-73 South is closed until further notice. Officials said a call came in at 7:24 p.m. Greensboro police are diverting traffic to an alternate route.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A new Greensboro bargain store offers inflation relief

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation is making it harder for people to afford monthly expenses. According to Moody's Analytics people spent $445 more in September on the same items from a year ago. A new bargain store in Greensboro could help people cut costs locally. Tote Boys held its grand...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
