The talented Kirsten Storms has been portraying the effervescent fashion and beauty-obsessed Maxie Jones on "General Hospital" since 2005, as Maxie is a prominent character on the show. Many of Maxie's storylines revolve around dating and relationships, as she's dated and hooked up with plenty of significant characters. For instance, many fans fell for Maxie's unlikely yet adorable relationship with Spinelli. Plus, no one can forget about Maxie's loving relationship with Nathan, who ended up dying, and telling her that he loved her as he died. Fast forward to 2022, and the bubbly blond now has a romantic storyline with Austin.

