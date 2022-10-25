Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Biden cracks down on 'junk fees' in new economic focus ahead of midterms
(CNN) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a crackdown on so-called junk fees, including new steps that effectively ban banks from issuing surprise overdraft fees and depositor fees on bounced checks. His speech announcing the new actions also highlighted his administration's efforts to provide more "breathing room" relief to...
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry...
